Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener

Haaland and Rodri were on the scoresheet for City

A ruthless first half Erling Haaland double brought newly promoted Burnley crashing back down to earth as Manchester City ran out 3-0 winners in an entertaining curtain raiser for the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season at Turf Moor.

City legend and current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gave debuts to five signings on their eagerly anticipated return to the top-flight.

There was no such tinkering from the visitors, who left both their summer acquisitions on the bench as they go in search of an unprecedented fourth consecutive PL title.

Business as usual ensued, taking last season’s 36 goal machine Haaland just over three minutes to kickstart this season's tally.

The ball was recycled to Kevin De Bruyne following a corner, whose deep cross was nodded back across goal by Rodri, allowing Haaland to tap home and end a mini-drought of seven competitive games without a goal.

It was a rude awakening for the Clarets, who responded well with a couple of sighters before being buoyed by the unfortunate departure of City’s talisman De Bruyne to injury.

Zeki Amdouni in particular was causing all sorts of problems for the City defence, but for all his neat touches, goalscoring is the name of the game and Haaland mercilessly doubled the away side's lead before the break.

The Norwegian showed his ruthlessness, firing home first-time from inside the area via the crossbar with just his ninth touch of the half.

With only one goal to their name in the last eight H2Hs, Kompany knew the uphill battle that they faced against a side that would show no mercy.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in no mood to fight off a comeback, and after testing goalkeeper James Trafford twice in succession, Rodri well and truly put the game to bed, lashing home as the ball broke loose in the box.

Burnley's big night had been ruined, and their woes were exacerbated in stoppage time when Anass Zaroury was sent off for a high challenge on Kyle Walker to round off a chastening return to the top-flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)