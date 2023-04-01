Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener
Manchester City bag comfortable win over Burnley in Premier League opener
Haaland and Rodri were on the scoresheet for City
Haaland and Rodri were on the scoresheet for City
AFP
A ruthless first half Erling Haaland double brought newly promoted Burnley crashing back down to earth as Manchester City ran out 3-0 winners in an entertaining curtain raiser for the 2023/24 Premier League (PL) season at Turf Moor.

City legend and current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gave debuts to five signings on their eagerly anticipated return to the top-flight.

There was no such tinkering from the visitors, who left both their summer acquisitions on the bench as they go in search of an unprecedented fourth consecutive PL title.

Business as usual ensued, taking last season’s 36 goal machine Haaland just over three minutes to kickstart this season's tally.

Goal sequence for Haaland's opener
Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

The ball was recycled to Kevin De Bruyne following a corner, whose deep cross was nodded back across goal by Rodri, allowing Haaland to tap home and end a mini-drought of seven competitive games without a goal.

It was a rude awakening for the Clarets, who responded well with a couple of sighters before being buoyed by the unfortunate departure of City’s talisman De Bruyne to injury.

Zeki Amdouni in particular was causing all sorts of problems for the City defence, but for all his neat touches, goalscoring is the name of the game and Haaland mercilessly doubled the away side's lead before the break.

The Norwegian showed his ruthlessness, firing home first-time from inside the area via the crossbar with just his ninth touch of the half.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the second goal
AFP

With only one goal to their name in the last eight H2Hs, Kompany knew the uphill battle that they faced against a side that would show no mercy.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in no mood to fight off a comeback, and after testing goalkeeper James Trafford twice in succession, Rodri well and truly put the game to bed, lashing home as the ball broke loose in the box.

Burnley's big night had been ruined, and their woes were exacerbated in stoppage time when Anass Zaroury was sent off for a high challenge on Kyle Walker to round off a chastening return to the top-flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyManchester CityHaaland Erling BrautWalker KyleDe Bruyne KevinRodriAmdouni ZekiTrafford JamesZaroury Anass
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Why Man City's James Trafford can be England's next keeper as he closes in on Burnley move
Impossible for Manchester City to recreate 'once-in-a-lifetime' treble, says Guardiola
Show more
Football
Manchester City victory at Burnley marred by injury to Kevin de Bruyne
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Updated
Roberto Firmino debut hat-trick lights up Al-Ahli win in Saudi Pro League opener
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Updated
Manchester United reach agreement in principle for Fred transfer to Fenerbahce
Defender Castello Lukeba moves to Leipzig from Lyon for 34 million euros
Moyes targeting more success this season with Ward-Prowse and Maguire close to signing
David Raya set for Arsenal and will not play on Sunday, says Thomas Frank
Luton Town: From non-league nightmare to Premier League fairytale
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kane in Munich for medical, Caicedo saga takes another twist
Football Tracker: Man City get season off to perfect start as big European leagues begin
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Who's missing? Gabriel Jesus among players set to miss Premier League opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |