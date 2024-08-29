Advertisement
  4. Manchester United's Mason Mount ruled out with muscle injury

Manchester United's Mason Mount
Manchester United's Mason MountAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount (25) has been sidelined for a few games due to a minor muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Forward Rasmus Hojlund and defenders Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, and Victor Lindelof are also ruled out with injuries ahead of Sunday's league game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Mount started both of United's league games this season. Mount, who was substituted at halftime in last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, said he sustained the injury during the match.

The former Chelsea player signed with United in July 2023 for around 55 million pounds but was limited to just 20 appearances last season due to multiple injuries.

“During the last game I picked up a minor muscle issue,” Mason wrote on social media. “I've had it checked and it looks like I'll be out for a few games."

Mount picked up a hamstring injury last season in August. In November, he was sidelined again for four months with a calf injury following which he managed eight more appearances.

"Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready," Mason added.

"I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.”

The England international was not named in interim manager Lee Carsley's squad, who play Ireland in Dublin on September 7th and Finland at Wembley three days later in the Nations League.

