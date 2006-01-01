Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mohamed Salah stresses he is out to 'enjoy' final year of Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah stresses he is out to 'enjoy' final year of Liverpool contract

Salah could be leaving Liverpool next summer
Salah could be leaving Liverpool next summerDARREN STAPLES / AFP
Mohamed Salah (32) said he is not focused on his future beyond this season, with less than a year to run on his contract at Liverpool.

The Egyptian has written himself into the record books of the English giants, scoring 213 goals since joining in 2017.

Salah is just one of three huge players for Liverpool out of contract at the end of the season, along with captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"Before the season, I was just like 'I've got one year left, let's just enjoy it and don't think about the contract'," Salah told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year and let's see.

"The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here."

Salah has been consistently linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

A year ago Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid of £150 million ($198 million) from Al-Ittihad.

Salah signed a three-year deal in 2022 that reportedly made him the highest-paid player in the club's history, worth more than £18 million a year.

The Egyptian has shown no signs of slowing down, scoring in both of Arne Slot's first two games in charge as Liverpool beat Ipswich and Brentford.

Mentions
FootballMohamed SalahLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Virgil van Dijk 'calm' over Liverpool future with contract running down
Premier League talking points: Arsenal show intent, same old for United
Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz help Arne Slot to maiden Anfield victory with Liverpool
Show more
Football
Liverpool confirm signing of Juventus winger Chiesa on 'long-term deal'
Madueke among surprise names in Carsley's first England squad
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa joins Liverpool from Juventus, Wolves close in on Andre
Updated
England defender Kieran Trippier retires from internationals
Updated
Milan's shaky start puts Paulo Fonseca under pressure ahead of Lazio clash
Best FPL Players for Gameweek three: are Haaland, White and Palmer essential?
EXCLUSIVE: Ashimeru to receive first Black Stars call-up under Addo, Sulemana and Nuamah out
Self-discipline key for Gor Mahia against Al Ahly in Champions League duel, says Oyugi
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Bournemouth on season-long loan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chiesa joins Liverpool from Juventus, Wolves close in on Andre
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings