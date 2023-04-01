New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season
Clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season
Twitter
It's that magical time of year once more as clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season.

From the eye-popping design work to the awkward photoshoot poses and eye-watering sponsorship logos in between, Flashscore has got you covered as the latest confirmed football kits drop across teams from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and more.

Keep checking back for updates as more jerseys are released in time for the 2023/24 season.

Premier League 2023/24 kits

Arsenal

Arsenal 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Gunners keep things relatively simple for their new home kit, adding a tidy, jagged, lightning-esque trim to suit the speedsters in their squad.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa 23/24 home kit
avfc.co.uk

A traditional feel to Aston Villa's new home shirt, but it does feature something new with the addition of a newly-designed badge with a prominent claret lion - changed from gold - with a sky-blue background. 

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 23/24 kit
Twitter

Palace are celebrating 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League with a polished half-and-half shirt.

Everton

Everton 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Blues have given their fans something to celebrate after a rollercoaster of a season, with a classy number - featuring some fine details on the eye-catching collar and sleeves.

Liverpool

Liverpool 23/24 kit
Twitter

The Reds may have struggled this past season but they make an early move for the title of 'best new kit' with their retro-feeling home jersey, complete with a stylish white round neck detail. A very solid effort indeed.

Manchester City

Manchester City 23/24 kit
Twitter

Manchester City hark back to their 90s football shirt couture, opting for an old-school v-neck approach and a faded imprint running down their new home shirts.

Manchester United

Manchester United 23/24 kit
Twitter

After their shirt was "unofficially" leaked by UK rapper Aitch during his Glastonbury set, United have finally unveiled their offering for the 2023/34 season. The new kit "is a statement of commitment and unconditional love, a lifetime in red," and draws inspiration from Manchester's industrial influences complete with "a geometric industrial rose pattern taking from the cultural identity of the city." In other words, it's a Manchester-themed shirt for a Manchester-based club.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United 23/24 home kit
Twitter: @NUFC

Newcastle United are keeping it simple for their first trip into the Champions League for 20 years with a crisp black-and-white number that harks back to the 1980s.

It also features a new sponsor, Sela, which is a Saudi sports events company is owned by the Saudi Arabia public investment fund - as is Newcastle.

A classic shirt, which will no doubt be a hit with fans given their optimism for the new season.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur 23/24 kit
Twitter

Spurs and Nike haven't always been a match made in heaven during their partnership but the latest number - while simple - still feels fresh with its subtle patterns "inspired by the vibrant music scene and streetwear culture in N17". The club have opted for all-white with the shorts and socks too, and have been sure to plaster Harry Kane front and centre in the promotional shots.

Wolves

Wolves 23/24 away kit
Wolves.co.uk

Wolves are donning a red away kit for the upcoming season, and according to the club, their aim is to give the southern European players 'a taste of home as they head on their travels this season thanks to the bespoke Castore design'. 

It is also inspired by the geometric architecture and tile patterns found around the Iberian Peninsula.

European 2023/24 kits

AC Milan

AC Milan 23/24 kit
Twitter

Feeling the pressure of crafting a catwalk-worthy shirt befitting such a beautiful man as Olivier Giroud, Milan and Puma have revealed a nice little number for next year, albeit while looking like they may have been run over on the way to the game.

Barcelona

Barcelona 23/24 kit
Twitter

Barcelona crystalise their stylish new shirts with their crest set into a diamond, representing Barça's first women's team to ever play a game of football at the stadium now known as Spotify Camp Nou. A classic and cool offering from the Catalans.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 23/24 kit
Twitter

Bayern Munich have broken the mould this time around, opting for a predominantly white shirt with red sleeves, rather than the dominant rouge shades the club traditionally dons.

Benfica

Benfica 23/24 kit
Twitter

Benfica keep things tidy again this season with a smart, simple design.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund 23/24 kit
Twitter

Kings of the kit for many football shirt lovers, Dortmund don't disappoint with another eye-catching design from the black and yellow. It features a design based on a map of the city.

Juventus

Juventus 23/24 kit
Twitter

They may be haemorrhaging points and pride this year but that hasn't stopped the Old Lady from sprucing their shirts up with a tint of winning gold around the edges for next season.

Porto

Porto 23/24 kit
Twitter

Porto's famous blue and white stripes are complemented with details on the cuffs as well as a nice special badge within the neckline to commemorate the club's 130th anniversary.

PSG

PSG 23/24 kit
Twitter

Moody shots complement French champions Paris Saint-Germain's new jerseys, who keep it smart and simple in what will no doubt continue to be one of the most sought-after streetwear-worthy football shirts.

Rangers

Rangers kit 23/24
Twitter

The blue side of Glasgow opts for something of a 70's-style vintage, with thin tonal stripes adding a touch of the old school to their offering for next season.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig 23/24 kit
Twitter

Leipzig crack the chevron stripes out for their latest Red Bull advertisement shirts - but the kit is definitely made by Nike and not Hummel.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid 23/24 kit
Twitter

Los Blancos offer a touch of gold trim to their new Adidas shirts - with Jude Bellingham already looking like a good fit in the kit.

Sporting CP

Sporting CP 23/24 kit
Twitter

A lovely, simple, no-thrills hooped design works well for Sporting's latest effort.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBundesligaLigue 1Serie ALaLigaFeaturesBarcelonaReal MadridWolves
Related Articles
The current state of play in the top leagues around Europe
CIES Football Observatory compiles transfer values of more than 30,000 players worldwide
Hack the weekend: Frankfurt, Betis and Cluj meet rivals with unpopular styles
Show more
Football
Manchester United agree deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, according to reports
PSG to begin title defence at home to Lorient as 2023/24 Ligue 1 fixtures are announced
Updated
Aston Villa on the verge of signing centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Updated
Midfielders on the move: The story of the summer transfer window in the Premier League
Transfers analysis: Nkunku could fill a hole at Chelsea, Cerny adds quality to Wolfsburg
Pressure mounts on Euro 2024 hosts Germany after under-21s fall at group stage
Jesus Ferreira nets three as USA hit six in Gold Cup win against St. Kitts
Inter Miami appoint former Barcelona and Argentina boss Gerardo Martino as new manager
Juventus closing in on the signing of US international Weah from Ligue 1 side Lille
Updated
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: PSG to hold key talks with Mbappe tomorrow, United seal Mount deal
Euro U21 Group D roundup: France remain unbeaten with Switzerland through, Italy stunned
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season