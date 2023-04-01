New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season

Clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season

It's that magical time of year once more as clubs and nations across Europe are revealing their fresh shirts and gear in time for next season.

From the eye-popping design work to the awkward photoshoot poses and eye-watering sponsorship logos in between, Flashscore has got you covered as the latest confirmed football kits drop across teams from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and more.

Keep checking back for updates as more jerseys are released in time for the 2023/24 season.

Premier League 2023/24 kits

Arsenal 23/24 kit Twitter

The Gunners keep things relatively simple for their new home kit, adding a tidy, jagged, lightning-esque trim to suit the speedsters in their squad.

Aston Villa 23/24 home kit avfc.co.uk

A traditional feel to Aston Villa's new home shirt, but it does feature something new with the addition of a newly-designed badge with a prominent claret lion - changed from gold - with a sky-blue background.

Crystal Palace 23/24 kit Twitter

Palace are celebrating 10 consecutive seasons in the Premier League with a polished half-and-half shirt.

Everton 23/24 kit Twitter

The Blues have given their fans something to celebrate after a rollercoaster of a season, with a classy number - featuring some fine details on the eye-catching collar and sleeves.

Liverpool 23/24 kit Twitter

The Reds may have struggled this past season but they make an early move for the title of 'best new kit' with their retro-feeling home jersey, complete with a stylish white round neck detail. A very solid effort indeed.

Manchester City 23/24 kit Twitter

Manchester City hark back to their 90s football shirt couture, opting for an old-school v-neck approach and a faded imprint running down their new home shirts.

Manchester United 23/24 kit Twitter

After their shirt was "unofficially" leaked by UK rapper Aitch during his Glastonbury set, United have finally unveiled their offering for the 2023/34 season. The new kit "is a statement of commitment and unconditional love, a lifetime in red," and draws inspiration from Manchester's industrial influences complete with "a geometric industrial rose pattern taking from the cultural identity of the city." In other words, it's a Manchester-themed shirt for a Manchester-based club.

Newcastle United 23/24 home kit Twitter: @NUFC

Newcastle United are keeping it simple for their first trip into the Champions League for 20 years with a crisp black-and-white number that harks back to the 1980s.

It also features a new sponsor, Sela, which is a Saudi sports events company is owned by the Saudi Arabia public investment fund - as is Newcastle.

A classic shirt, which will no doubt be a hit with fans given their optimism for the new season.

Tottenham Hotspur 23/24 kit Twitter

Spurs and Nike haven't always been a match made in heaven during their partnership but the latest number - while simple - still feels fresh with its subtle patterns "inspired by the vibrant music scene and streetwear culture in N17". The club have opted for all-white with the shorts and socks too, and have been sure to plaster Harry Kane front and centre in the promotional shots.

Wolves 23/24 away kit Wolves.co.uk

Wolves are donning a red away kit for the upcoming season, and according to the club, their aim is to give the southern European players 'a taste of home as they head on their travels this season thanks to the bespoke Castore design'.

It is also inspired by the geometric architecture and tile patterns found around the Iberian Peninsula.

European 2023/24 kits

AC Milan 23/24 kit Twitter

Feeling the pressure of crafting a catwalk-worthy shirt befitting such a beautiful man as Olivier Giroud, Milan and Puma have revealed a nice little number for next year, albeit while looking like they may have been run over on the way to the game.

Barcelona 23/24 kit Twitter

Barcelona crystalise their stylish new shirts with their crest set into a diamond, representing Barça's first women's team to ever play a game of football at the stadium now known as Spotify Camp Nou. A classic and cool offering from the Catalans.

Bayern Munich 23/24 kit Twitter

Bayern Munich have broken the mould this time around, opting for a predominantly white shirt with red sleeves, rather than the dominant rouge shades the club traditionally dons.

Benfica 23/24 kit Twitter

Benfica keep things tidy again this season with a smart, simple design.

Dortmund 23/24 kit Twitter

Kings of the kit for many football shirt lovers, Dortmund don't disappoint with another eye-catching design from the black and yellow. It features a design based on a map of the city.

Juventus 23/24 kit Twitter

They may be haemorrhaging points and pride this year but that hasn't stopped the Old Lady from sprucing their shirts up with a tint of winning gold around the edges for next season.

Porto 23/24 kit Twitter

Porto's famous blue and white stripes are complemented with details on the cuffs as well as a nice special badge within the neckline to commemorate the club's 130th anniversary.

PSG 23/24 kit Twitter

Moody shots complement French champions Paris Saint-Germain's new jerseys, who keep it smart and simple in what will no doubt continue to be one of the most sought-after streetwear-worthy football shirts.

Rangers kit 23/24 Twitter

The blue side of Glasgow opts for something of a 70's-style vintage, with thin tonal stripes adding a touch of the old school to their offering for next season.

RB Leipzig 23/24 kit Twitter

Leipzig crack the chevron stripes out for their latest Red Bull advertisement shirts - but the kit is definitely made by Nike and not Hummel.

Real Madrid 23/24 kit Twitter

Los Blancos offer a touch of gold trim to their new Adidas shirts - with Jude Bellingham already looking like a good fit in the kit.

Sporting CP 23/24 kit Twitter

A lovely, simple, no-thrills hooped design works well for Sporting's latest effort.