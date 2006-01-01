OPINION: Ugarte and Chilwell? Why signing the Chelsea left-back makes sense for Man United

So will they double up? After Manchester United's swoop for Bayern Munich pair Matthijs de Ligt (25) and Noussair Mazraoui (26) last week, will there be two more through the door over the coming days?

In Paris, they're convinced it's almost a dead cert - or is that a fait accompli? Manuel Ugarte's wish to become a Manchester United player appears on the brink of being granted.

With talks moving to a more intense stage in the latter part of last week, PSG agreed to sideline the Uruguay midfielder for Friday's season opener at Le Havre.

As detailed in our last column - personal terms have been agreed with United. In Joao Neves, PSG have found their replacement. It's now all about the two clubs reaching a compromise over 'the bid and the ask', but with all parties settled, an agreement does appear inevitable.

So Erik ten Hag has his centre-backs, his right-back and his striker - Joshua Zirkzee, who justified Ten Hag's recommendation with a debut winner in front of the Stretford End. And, if all goes to plan, Ten Hag will also have his defensive midfield pivot.

But there is still room for one more transformative signing. An addition to end a major concern for Ten Hag over his two seasons in charge. Finding a bullet-proof, international-class left-back remains on the agenda.

It's something Ten Hag has discussed with management. A problem position that requires fixing. Noussair Mazraoui can play there. As can Diogo Dalot. But Ten Hag knows, as does the brain trust of Dan Ashworth, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, that United need a specialist.

A fully fit specialist. As good and as highly rated Ten Hag regards Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, the Dutchman knows they can't build a team on the 'hope' of either man finding a way to get themselves immune from injury.

"Luke Shaw is the best left back in the world," declared Ten Hag in that famous VI interview days after his very public 'confirmation' summit with Dave Brailsford in Ibiza.

“This guy is so good. But he has suffered a horrible injury at the start of his career and because of this he will never be able to play 60 games per season."

On his 2022 signing from Feyenoord, Ten Hag would also admit: "Tyrell Malacia didn’t play a single minute of football this season.

"In fact, he didn’t even spend a single moment out on the training pitch. We signed him as our back-up for Luke Shaw."

That both full-backs are again in traction after pre-season setbacks only reaffirms the situation in front of Ten Hag and the club's dealmakers. Those names discussed at the beginning of the market remain alive: Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth and Girona wing-back Miguel Gutierrez have both been mentioned.

Talks were held last week with the former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, now a free agent after coming off contract at Barcelona. They clearly see the issue and are now moving to find a solution.

But as this column has argued over the summer - this shouldn't be a stop-gap. United management should be identifying and investing in a six, to 10-year prospect. A Denis Irwin. A Gabby Heinze. A left-back, just as with their other additions this summer, to lift the quality and standards of the current team.

United have one coming through, certainly. Harry Amass confirmed over preseason our initial past assessment. At 17, he'll get his chance this season, but for the immediate term, it won't be a consistent run. He's still some way, particularly defensively, from being a player capable of producing against top-four teams.

Instead, United will have to go to market. Indeed, they've done so, as the Alonso news confirms. But it is another former teammate of the Spaniard's who could pop up at United before this summer's market shuts.

"With Chilly it is quite clear, even though I love the way he is, the problem is that he is struggling to find the right position with us," Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said of his England left-back Ben Chilwell last Friday.

"This is the reason why he did not play against Inter last week.

"When you train every day and not get any minutes it is not good for them or for me and I need to make a decision. Probably it is better to leave and go and get minutes. The transfer window is open so we will see what will happen."

Bring him in? It does make sense. Ten Hag has never asked Luke Shaw to play as an inverted full-back. Diogo Dalot, yes. But not Shaw nor Malacia. His system doesn't hinge on such players. At 27, an England international, a Champions League winner, Chilwell and United appear the ideal match.

Now with less than 12 months to run on his current deal and with his manager going public to state he doesn't want him, Chelsea will need to be realistic with their asking price. As with Ugarte, there is a deal there for United to make.

Being rejected by Chelsea - today's Chelsea - is no career-ender. It hasn't hurt Kai Havertz finding himself surplus to requirements. Nor Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Antonio Rudiger or Mateo Kovacic. Need we go on?

Again, signing Chilwell wouldn't be about filling gaps. He'd arrive to enhance the XI. A genuine competitor to Shaw, when fit. And he comes from a United family, the England defender stating last year: "I used to go to Man United games, funnily enough, with my dad, who supported them.

"The first one, I can’t remember who it was against, but it was a Man United game. We always used to go to the Champions League ones after school, so it would have been a Champions League game at Old Trafford, that’s the first one I remember."

Like those before him, United bringing in Chilwell makes sense. A solution to a serious problem. But not a hole filler, instead another addition to lift Ten Hag's XI. After Ugarte, it could well be Chilwell also through the doors at United this week.