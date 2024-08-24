Son Heung-min bags brace as Spurs swat aside Everton in big win

Everton’s miserable start to the Premier League (PL) campaign continued with a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, extending their winless streak in this H2H to eight matches.

Although they were held to a draw by Leicester City in their PL opener, Tottenham were totally dominant throughout the first half – a pattern they continued here right from the off.

Jordan Pickford was forced into three saves inside the opening quarter-hour in the capital, yet there was nothing he could do about the Spurs opener.

Dejan Kulusevski’s inviting square pass across the edge of the box was rifled in off the underside of the bar by Yves Bissouma, marking his return from a club-issued suspension with a stunning first Tottenham goal.

It was a nightmare start for Everton and things got even worse for Sean Dyche’s men when the usually reliable Pickford was culpable for Tottenham’s second.

The England goalkeeper’s poor touch allowed Son Heung-min to steal in and roll the ball into an empty net, doubling the hosts’ lead before the half-hour mark.

The Toffees finally gave the home fans reason to sweat in the moments before the break with a flurry of dangerous set-piece deliveries into the box, but there was very little reason to be positive for the travelling contingent at HT.

Spurs’ position was comfortable enough that there was very little incentive for them to overcommit following the restart.

For their part, the visitors’ own lack of threat led Dyche to introduce new signings Jesper Lindstrøm and Iliman Ndiaye from the bench, but these alterations failed to light a spark in the continually toothless Everton attack.

Instead, the Toffees fell three goals behind and completely out of the contest when Cristian Romero headed James Maddison’s corner in off the bar.

Ange Postecoglou’s men weren’t done there, though, adding a fourth that was inspired by Romero’s centre-back partner Micky van de Ven.

The big Dutchman charged from box to box, showcasing his incredible pace before sliding in Son for the Korean to add his second of the afternoon.

That capped off another miserable defeat for Everton, who stay rooted to the foot of the PL table having conceded seven times without reply across their opening two matches of the season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur)

