Sporting confirm that Manchester United want to pay Ruben Amorim's release clause

Sporting confirmed that, in a statement sent to the CMVM, Manchester United have expressed an interest in hiring Ruben Amorim and will pay the 10 million euro (£8.3m) clause in the Portuguese coach's contract.

The deal has not yet been finalised and, for the time being, Amorim is still Sporting's coach, but his departure appears to be close.

Manchester United made a swift move for the Portuguese coach - their number one target - as soon as the departure of Erik ten Hag was confirmed.

Amorim has already accepted the Red Devils' proposal and, given the scenario of paying the clause, only a real shock would prevent the Sporting coach from heading to Old Trafford.

Despite not yet confirming the coach's departure, the Lions referred to "the terms and conditions set out in the contract", with Manchester United accepting the payment of the 10 million euro termination clause, as had been announced on Monday.

While playing for Sporting, Rúben Amorim won two national championship titles, two League Cups and one Super Cup.

Sporting's statement:

"SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL - FOOTBALL, SAD (hereinafter also referred to as Sporting, SAD or Sociedade) hereby informs the market, under the terms and for the purposes of complying with the information obligation arising from Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, as follows:

"1. Manchester United FC has expressed an interest in signing coach Rúben Amorim, and the Board of Directors of Sporting SAD has referred to the terms and conditions set out in the employment contract in force between the Company and the coach, specifically the respective termination clause and the value of 10 million euros.

"2. Manchester United FC has expressed an interest in paying Sporting SAD the value of the aforementioned clause."

Amorim looks set for a move to Manchester, with new owners INEOS moving very quickly after dismissing Ten Hag.