Spurs begin life after Kane with positive display in draw at Brentford

Emerson Royal celebrates Tottenham's equaliser
Life without Harry Kane began in entertaining fashion for Tottenham Hotspur, as Ange Postecoglou’s men were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford - a fourth consecutive head-to-head encounter without defeat for Thomas Frank’s men - at the Gtech Community Stadium on the opening matchday of the Premier League (PL) campaign.

Kick-off in the capital was delayed due to a sanitation issue inside the stadium, and while the water may not have been flowing, the goals certainly were in a breathless first half.

James Maddison had directly contributed to seven goals in eight previous meetings with Brentford, and he added to that tally inside 11 minutes as his free-kick from the left was thundered home by Cristian Romero.

The Argentinian was subsequently forced off with a head injury, and Spurs’ defence suffered as a result as the match was flipped on its head.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian defender #17 Cristian Romero (2R) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian striker #09 Richarlison
First, after a lengthy VAR review, referee Robert Jones awarded the Bees a penalty for a trip from Son Heung-min on Mathias Jensen. Bryan Mbeumo, who netted twice in the most recent head-to-head between these sides, stepped up and coolly converted from 12 yards.

Less than 10 minutes later, the visitors’ frustration had reached boiling point as they fell behind. Rico Henry burst into space on the left, and his cutback picked out Yoane Wissa to slot home, via a cruel deflection off Micky van de Ven’s leg.

Tottenham Hotspur's Italian goalkeeper #13 Guglielmo Vicario (R) and Dutch defender #37 Micky van de Ven (L) react after conceding
Postecoglou’s side were down but not out, and they took full advantage of the 11 minutes of stoppage time to level before the break. A loose ball on the edge of the area dropped to Emerson Royal, and the Brazilian’s powerful effort proved too good for Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal.

Brentford's French-born DR Congo striker #11 Yoane Wissa (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal
Son’s first game as Spurs captain was going from bad to worse on the hour mark, as he spurned a glorious chance to put his side back ahead, with his effort at the back post well stopped by Flekken. Richarlison also forced the Dutchman into action, but the second half failed to match the first for entertainment value as energy levels dipped.

For the third time in four meetings, both sides went home with a point apiece as Brentford continued their record of never losing on the opening day of the PL season.

Match stats
There was plenty of promise for Postecoglou in his first match in a PL dugout, and the Australian will be looking to avoid a similar fate to that of his predecessors - Spurs have ended each of the last four seasons with a different manager than they started it with.

Player ratings
Flashscore Man of the Match: Rico Henry (Brentford)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield

