  4. Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur backed by Ange Postecoglou despite Son Heung-min slur

Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur backed by Ange Postecoglou despite Son Heung-min slur

AFP
Spurs manager Postecoglou (right) alongside banned midfielder Bentancur
Spurs manager Postecoglou (right) alongside banned midfielder BentancurČTK / AP / Dave Thompson
Ange Postecoglou (59) has insisted Rodrigo Bentancur (27) is an "outstanding person" after the Tottenham midfielder was punished this week for using racist language regarding team-mate Son Heung-min (32).

Bentancur was banned by the Football Association on Monday, ruling him out of six Premier League fixtures and a League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Uruguay international was charged with misconduct in September over a television interview he gave in his home country in June, with his reference to South Korea star Son's race making it an aggravated breach.

Tottenham, however, are unhappy with the amount of games Bentancur will miss and said Wednesday they would appeal against the "severe" ban.

Spurs manager Postecoglou, meanwhile, told Sky Sports on Thursday: "We will work with Rodrigo through that (period of suspension) and make sure within that time he has all our support in all the right ways so when he is available again he's ready to go.

"I haven't spoken to him since it came out. He's been away with Uruguay and he's not quite back yet. I'd spoken to him in the lead-up to it."

The Australian added: "As I said at the time, he understands he has made a mistake, he's prepared to accept whatever penalty comes his way and we as a club are going to support him.

"The one thing that's undeniable to me, because I know him, is he's an outstanding person. He's an unbelievable team-mate. He's a person of the upmost character that has made a mistake. I think when that happens our role is to support him in any way we can."

Bentancur was asked during an interview to show the shirt of a Tottenham player, and replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

He apologised on Instagram to Son for his remarks, and Son accepted that apology in a statement on the same platform.

"I've spoken with Lolo (Bentancur). He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised," the South Korea captain said.

"Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all."

The first game of Bentancur's ban comes this weekend when Spurs face Manchester City.

