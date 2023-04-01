Tottenham's Bissouma 'doesn't feel any pressure' in the Premier League

  4. Tottenham's Bissouma 'doesn't feel any pressure' in the Premier League
Tottenham's Bissouma 'doesn't feel any pressure' in the Premier League
Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the warm-up prior to the Premier League match against Chelsea
Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the warm-up prior to the Premier League match against Chelsea
AFP
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma (27) says he doesn't feel any pressure in the Premier League.

Bissouma instead insists he aims to make the most of every day he is a Premier League footballer.

"It's true, we take one match at a time," said Bissouma.

"We don't try to put pressure on ourselves because as I told you, it's just football.

"I don't feel the pressure. We don't feel it in the team.

"We try to live every moment to its fullest. That means in training, we give as much possible.

"During the matches, we try to give everything. We know it's the Premier League, it won't be easy.

"There will be tough matches but we're focused on ourselves and I think that if we do everything we need to do we have a good chance of fulfilling our ambitions and our goals."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBissouma YvesTottenham
