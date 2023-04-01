Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery
Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery
Ryan Sessegnon in action for Spurs
Ryan Sessegnon in action for Spurs
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (23) has undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury he sustained in pre-season training, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Having previously suffered with his hamstring it is anticipated that the surgery following this injury will provide a permanent solution to the problem," Tottenham said in a statement.

As a consequence, the left back will not be available for Tottenham's upcoming Asia-Pacific pre-season tour, the club added, during which Spurs will face West Ham United, Leicester City and AS Roma.

Tottenham did not say when he is expected to return to training.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamSessegnon Ryan
Related Articles
Tottenham Hotspur sign winger Manor Solomon for free on five-year deal
Boss Ange Postecoglou hoping to present Harry Kane with Spurs vision amid transfer rumours
Pochettino to help Chelsea trio with personalised method after last season's struggles
Show more
Football
Lionel Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Updated
Hospitalised Edwin van der Sar out of immediate danger
No stopping oldest professional player Kazuyoshi Miura after contract extension aged 56
Leicester sign Belgium international Janice Cayman from Lyon
Brazilian woman dies after clash between Palmeiras and Flamengo fans
Transfer analysis: Jurásek will have no problem adapting to Benfica
'Football Leaks' ruling postponed in light of new law amid Pope's visit
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Chelsea Women to play at least seven games at Stamford Bridge in 2023-24
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Alcaraz and Djokovic still on collision course, Rybakina into Wimbledon quarter-finals
Aryna Sabalenka wants shield from 'hate' after Victoria Azarenka booing
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |