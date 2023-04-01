Terry to return to Chelsea academy after spell as Leicester City's assistant manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League U18
  4. Terry to return to Chelsea academy after spell as Leicester City's assistant manager
Terry to return to Chelsea academy after spell as Leicester City's assistant manager
Terry's spell as assistant manager at Leicester wasn't a successful one.
Terry's spell as assistant manager at Leicester wasn't a successful one.
Reuters
Former Chelsea captain John Terry announced his return to the academy of the Premier League club just less than a month after his stint with Leicester City, where he was the assistant manager.

The 42-year-old former England skipper returned to Chelsea in a coaching consultancy role in 2022 before joining Dean Smith's coaching staff at Leicester in April this year.

Terry's contract at Leicester was not renewed following the side's relegation from the English top flight.

"I'm delighted to be back Home working in the academy and continuing my role at the club," Terry, who started his coaching career in 2018 as an assistant manager at Aston Villa, said in an Instagram post.

The former defender and five-time Premier League champion won every major trophy during his 19-year stint at Stamford Bridge, making him Chelsea's most successful captain.

Mentions
FootballPremier League U18Chelsea
Related Articles
Mauricio Pochettino ready to deliver from 'day one' in new era for Chelsea
Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent after leaving Chelsea
Defender Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree fee with Chelsea for Pulisic, Newcastle set to sign Barnes
Updated
Inter Miami announce 'The Unveil' ahead of Lionel Messi arrival this month
Horan, Morgan named captains of US Women's World Cup team as holders prepare for tournament
Former Netherlands keeper Edwin van der Sar hospitalised as Ajax provide update
Defender William Saliba commits future to Arsenal after signing new long-term contract
Mbappe "honoured" to tour father's native Cameroon on his summer break from PSG
UEFA relax multi-club ownership rules which allow Milan and Villa to compete in Europe
England's James would love to step out of brother's shadow ahead of World Cup
Leeds United set for another exhilarating ride with Daniel Farke at the helm
PSG sign midfielder Ugarte from Sporting for 60 million euros as their rebuild continues
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Milan agree fee with Chelsea for Pulisic, Newcastle set to sign Barnes
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Swiatek and Alcaraz through, Murray taken down by Tsitsipas
Immense Novak Djokovic cruises past Stanislas Wawrinka minutes before Wimbledon curfew
Tsitsipas breaks British hearts as he battles back to knock Murray out of Wimbledon

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |