Under-pressure Chelsea boss Pochettino sympathises with fans' frustration

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Under-pressure Chelsea boss Pochettino sympathises with fans' frustration
Under-pressure Chelsea boss Pochettino sympathises with fans' frustration
Chelsea are struggling for consistency
Chelsea are struggling for consistency
Reuters
Chelsea's under-pressure manager Mauricio Pochettino (52) says he can sympathise with the club's disgruntled fans who vented their frustration during last week's draw at Brentford.

The Argentine has struggled to blend together Chelsea's expensively-assembled squad since taking over in the close season and his team are a lowly 11th in the Premier League.

Some fans even chanted the name of former manager Jose Mourinho during the 2-2 draw at London rivals Brentford.

Chelsea have managed one win from their last five league games and on Monday host Newcastle United as speculation over Pochettino's future continues to swirl.

"We need to try and improve in the way that we play," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"Of course, we need our fans. We hope the fans will be behind us on Monday to help us win the game. That is so important for our players.

"We need to accept the frustration. Maybe if I was a fan I'd be the same because we are not matching the expectation. We must be responsible for our performance and try hard to improve."

Chelsea in the standings
Flashscore

Chelsea missed a host of chances in the League Cup final before losing 1-0 to Liverpool after extra time and on March 17th host Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, it is on their league position that Pochettino will be judged.

"We are suffering negativity but we can't stop believing, we must keep believing and try to perform on Monday," the Argentine said. "I really believe we can succeed.

"We analyse all the circumstances and here we are. We got to a final and we fully deserved after 90 minutes to win the game.

"We can believe that we can start to win games to get close to qualifying for Europe. The opportunity is there but if you give up belief we will go down (the league)."

Chelsea have injury problems ahead of Monday's clash with eighth-placed Newcastle.

Defenders Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell are both doubtful while captain Connor Gallagher has missed training.

"Gallagher isn't training because he has a virus," Pochettino said.

"We'll see if he can train tomorrow or Saturday but the problem is you have to wait with this situation. We don't know what level he'll be at when he recovers. We'll have to assess him."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePochettino MauricioChelseaNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement
Frustrated Chelsea fans turn on Pochettino and owners during draw with Brentford
Pochettino says he has no control over Gallagher's future at Chelsea
Show more
Football
Europa League roundup: Liverpool cruise past Sparta as Roma batter Brighton
Conference League roundup: Dominant Ajax spurn chances in goalless draw with Aston Villa
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Two Brighton fans attacked in Rome ahead of Europa League clash with Roma
Bellingham cleared of calling Greenwood 'a rapist' following investigation
Arsenal's Saka & Martinelli hand Arteta fitness boost for Brentford match
Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson diagnosed with multiple blood clots in his brain
Bologna's Champions League credentials face Inter test as Roma look to continue run
Most Read
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Ronnie O'Sullivan and Luca Brecel set up World Masters final showdown in Saudi Arabia
A look at Liverpool's season as Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to face Sparta Prague
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings