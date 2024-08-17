Villa condemn West Ham to defeat in Lopetegui's first match

Former West Ham United transfer target Jhon Durán sealed a first-ever victory for Aston Villa at the London Stadium, scoring a late winner to cap off a 2-1 success for Unai Emery’s side on the opening day of the Premier League season.

An optimism-filled rendition of ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ echoed around the London Stadium to greet Julen Lopetegui and his multiple big-name new signings, but it was Villa’s latest record acquisition who wasted no time getting the scoring underway.

Amadou Onana stormed into the six-yard box to meet and thump in Youri Tielemans’ corner, leaving the hosts stunned after less than four minutes and endearing himself to the Villa faithful in the process.

Unai Emery’s side continued in that vein, and Morgan Rogers tested Alphonse Areola as he looked to build on his excellent pre-season form.

Further clear chances soon came Villa’s way, with Leon Bailey hitting the post after taking it around Areola and John McGinn slotting wide from the middle of the box.

But for all the visitors’ control, a long ball had Matty Cash in a tangle with Tomáš Souček in the area, and referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot despite the Villa defender getting a slight touch in the melee.

Lucas Paquetá coolly dispatched from 12 yards, spurring the Hammers on to finish the half strongly, and Emerson could have snatched an unlikely lead for the hosts if not for a smart stop from Copa America-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Compared to the first half, the restart was markedly more uncomfortable for Villa, but they still came close to restoring the lead through Rogers, with Areola getting down well at the near post to deny the Englishman.

Villa’s counter-attacking threat was palpable throughout the second period, and Duran - introduced on the hour to replace Ollie Watkins - raced through to hit the side netting, before the Colombian went one better against his potential suitors.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, substitute and new face Ian Maatsen burst down the left to find Jacob Ramsey, who in turn squared to Durán to slot under Areola in front of the packed away end.

Danny Ings had Martínez stretching to save late on, while Ezri Konsa made a last-gasp block on the goalline as Emery’s men saw out just a second win in 13 against West Ham, sending confidence sky-high ahead of a first UEFA Champions League campaign since 1983.

Meanwhile, there were encouraging signs for the hosts despite the result, especially with Lopetegui’s philosophy still to be embedded and their many new signings being eased into the side.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Amadou Onana (Aston Villa)

Key match stats at full-time Opta by StatsPerform

Get all of our stats from this match here.