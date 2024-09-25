West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui jokingly rules himself out after calf injury

Lopetegui picked up an injury in the dugout against Liverpool

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui jokingly ruled himself out of his side's next game after ending up on crutches following their heavy League Cup loss away to Liverpool.

Football injuries are usually confined to the players, but so incensed was Loptegui by the London club's performance during Wednesday's thumping 5-1 defeat, he hurt his calf as he jumped in frustration.

The Spaniard hobbled around West Ham's training ground on Thursday and could still be using crutches for the Premier League match at London rivals Brentford on Saturday.

"I can't play in this match, for sure," Lopetegui joked. "I have a little injury in my calf. But it's not important. I don't play so it's not important."

The former Spain and Real Madrid boss, who replaced David Moyes at West Ham, is under increasing pressure just months into his new job after a poor start to the season.

The club are 14th in the Premier League table after just one win in their first five matches.

"We know we have to improve," said Lopetegui, who will be without Edson Alvarez against Brentford following the midfielder's red card on Wednesday.

"We are just starting. The demand is high. The Premier League is going to be long for all of us and these players are going to improve. I am sure of this.

"It's true we need one win and we want to win the next match. The next challenge is Brentford. A very good team, a very complete team. Very strong away and especially at home."