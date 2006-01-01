Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. West Ham sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

West Ham sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United

Wan-Bissaka is trading Manchester for East London
Wan-Bissaka is trading Manchester for East LondonReuters
West Ham United have signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (26) from Manchester United on a seven-year contract, the London Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The deal is worth around 15 million pounds ($19.19 million) for the 26-year-old, who was in the final year of his contract at United.

Wan-Bissaka began his career at Crystal Palace before joining United in 2019. He played 190 matches for the Manchester club and helped them win the FA Cup last season.

"I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin," Wan-Bissaka said in a statement.

"It was a no-brainer for me to join West Ham – I'm excited and happy to be here."

West Ham, who finished ninth last season, kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday with new coach Julen Lopetegui at the helm.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWan-Bissaka AaronManchester UnitedWest HamTransfer News
Related Articles
West Ham complete loan signing of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
West Ham sign German striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund
Show more
Football
Jeffers would 'love to go back' to Saudi Arabia after 'sudden' sacking
Transfer News LIVE: Zubimendi rejects Liverpool, Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Gift Orban looks beyond Arsenal defeat, admits to 'difficult' start at Lyon
Jackline Juma enters history books after joining Kenyan Premier League side FC Talanta
Manchester City's off-field issues give rivals hope in Premier League title race
Lionel Messi won't play for Miami in Leagues Cup match at Columbus
Manchester City hearing over Premier League charges may be brought forward
The Premier League returns: Follow every kick with Flashscore
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Zubimendi rejects Liverpool, Wan-Bissaka unveiled by West Ham
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr reportedly open to one billion euro Saudi offer
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions
Flick's Barcelona stumble against Monaco in final friendly before LaLiga season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings