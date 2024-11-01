Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players

Doku is one of several City players set to miss out this weekend

The Premier League is warming up as clubs' schedules begin to fill out with more fixtures, leading to plenty of injuries as managers try to navigate a packed football calendar.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side are facing an emergency injury situation ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, fellow title challengers Liverpool host Brighton while Arsenal visit Newcastle and Manchester United go head-to-head with Chelsea.

Take a look at who's likely to miss out and who may feature in the next round of Premier League fixtures:

WON'T PLAY

Newcastle

Botman S. | Knee Injury

Lascelles J. | Knee Injury

Miley L. | Back Injury

Trippier K. | Muscle Injury

Wilson C. | Back Injury

Arsenal

Calafiori R. | Knee Injury

Tierney K. | Muscle Injury

Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury

DOUBTS

Murphy J. |Thigh Injury

Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury

White B. | Knee Injury

WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth

Adams T. | Back Injury

Scott A. | Knee Injury

Manchester City

Bobb O. | Leg Injury

De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury

Doku J. | Injury

Grealish J. | Injury

Rodri | Knee Injury

Savinho | Ankle Injury

Walker K. | Illness

DOUBTS

Arrizabalaga K. | Groin Injury

Billing P. | Illness

Sinisterra L. | Injury

Akanji M. | Muscle Injury

Gvardiol J. | Head Injury

WON'T PLAY

Ipswich

Clarke H. | Red Card

Donacien J. | Groin Injury

Greaves J. | Thigh Injury

Luongo M. | Ankle Injury

Ogbene C. | Calf Injury

Taylor J. | Injury

Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury

Leicester

Daka P. | Ankle Injury

Opoku N. | Broken Leg

Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Hutchinson O. | Illness

Johnson B. | Thigh Injury

Morsy S. | Thigh Injury

Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury

Fatawu I. | Groin Injury

Kristiansen V. | Groin Injury

WON'T PLAY

Liverpool

Alisson | Hamstring Injury

Chiesa F. | Muscle Injury

Diogo Jota | Chest Injury

Elliott H. | Broken ankle

Brighton

March S. | Knee Injury

Milner J. | Thigh Injury

Webster A. | Muscle Injury

DOUBTS

Dunk L. | Calf Injury

Joao Pedro | Injury

Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury

O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury

WON'T PLAY

Nottingham Forest

Danilo | Ankle Injury

Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness

Ward-Prowse J. | Loan Agreement

West Ham

Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Kudus M. | Red Card

DOUBTS

Gibbs-White M. | Ankle Injury

Jota Silva | Injury

WON'T PLAY

Southampton

Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury

Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury

Stewart R. | Thigh Injury

Everton

Broja A. | Calf Injury

Chermiti | Ankle Injury

Garner J. | Lower Back Injury

Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury

DOUBTS

Downes F. | Knock

McNeil D. | Knee Injury

WON'T PLAY

Wolves

Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury

Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury

Hwang Hee-Chan | Ankle Injury

Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury

Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury

Traore B. | Knee Injury

Crystal Palace

Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness

Lerma J. | Thigh Injury

Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury

Riad C. | Knee Injury

Richards C. | Thigh Injury

DOUBTS

Johnstone S. | Groin Injury

Lemina M. | Calf Injury

Meupiyou B. | Injury

Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury

Eze E. | Thigh Injury

Wharton A. | Groin Injury

WON'T PLAY

Tottenham

Odobert W. | Thigh Injury

Van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury

Aston Villa

N/A

DOUBTS

Son Heung-Min | Injury

Spence D. | Groin Injury

Werner T. | Lacking Match Fitness

WON'T PLAY

Manchester United

Antony | Ankle Injury

Maguire H. | Muscle Injury

Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury

Shaw L. | Health problems

Yoro L. | Ankle Injury

Chelsea

Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury

Sancho J. | Illness

DOUBTS

Eriksen C. | Injury

Malacia T. | Knee Injury

Mount M. | Head Injury

WON'T PLAY

Fulham

TBA

Brentford

TBA

DOUBTS

TBA

Follow the Premier League here.