Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his side are facing an emergency injury situation ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.
Elsewhere, fellow title challengers Liverpool host Brighton while Arsenal visit Newcastle and Manchester United go head-to-head with Chelsea.
Take a look at who's likely to miss out and who may feature in the next round of Premier League fixtures:
Newcastle vs Arsenal
WON'T PLAY
Botman S. | Knee Injury
Lascelles J. | Knee Injury
Miley L. | Back Injury
Trippier K. | Muscle Injury
Wilson C. | Back Injury
Calafiori R. | Knee Injury
Tierney K. | Muscle Injury
Tomiyasu T. | Knee Injury
DOUBTS
Murphy J. |Thigh Injury
Odegaard M. | Ankle Injury
White B. | Knee Injury
Bournemouth vs Manchester City
WON'T PLAY
Adams T. | Back Injury
Scott A. | Knee Injury
Bobb O. | Leg Injury
De Bruyne K. | Muscle Injury
Doku J. | Injury
Grealish J. | Injury
Rodri | Knee Injury
Savinho | Ankle Injury
Walker K. | Illness
DOUBTS
Arrizabalaga K. | Groin Injury
Billing P. | Illness
Sinisterra L. | Injury
Akanji M. | Muscle Injury
Gvardiol J. | Head Injury
Ipswich vs Leicester
WON'T PLAY
Clarke H. | Red Card
Donacien J. | Groin Injury
Greaves J. | Thigh Injury
Luongo M. | Ankle Injury
Ogbene C. | Calf Injury
Taylor J. | Injury
Tuanzebe A. | Finger Injury
Daka P. | Ankle Injury
Opoku N. | Broken Leg
Stolarczyk J. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Hutchinson O. | Illness
Johnson B. | Thigh Injury
Morsy S. | Thigh Injury
Choudhury H. | Shoulder Injury
Fatawu I. | Groin Injury
Kristiansen V. | Groin Injury
Liverpool vs Brighton
WON'T PLAY
Alisson | Hamstring Injury
Chiesa F. | Muscle Injury
Diogo Jota | Chest Injury
Elliott H. | Broken ankle
March S. | Knee Injury
Milner J. | Thigh Injury
Webster A. | Muscle Injury
DOUBTS
Dunk L. | Calf Injury
Joao Pedro | Injury
Minteh Y. | Muscle Injury
O'Riley M. | Ankle Injury
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
WON'T PLAY
Danilo | Ankle Injury
Sangare I. | Lacking Match Fitness
Ward-Prowse J. | Loan Agreement
Fullkrug N. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Kudus M. | Red Card
DOUBTS
Gibbs-White M. | Ankle Injury
Jota Silva | Injury
Southampton vs Everton
WON'T PLAY
Bazunu G. | Achilles Tendon Injury
Smallbone W. | Thigh Injury
Stewart R. | Thigh Injury
Broja A. | Calf Injury
Chermiti | Ankle Injury
Garner J. | Lower Back Injury
Iroegbunam T. | Ankle Injury
DOUBTS
Downes F. | Knock
McNeil D. | Knee Injury
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
WON'T PLAY
Chiwome L. | Ankle Injury
Gonzalez E. | Knee Injury
Hwang Hee-Chan | Ankle Injury
Kalajdzic S. | Knee Injury
Mosquera Y. | Knee Injury
Traore B. | Knee Injury
Holding R. | Lacking Match Fitness
Lerma J. | Thigh Injury
Matheus Franca | Muscle Injury
Riad C. | Knee Injury
Richards C. | Thigh Injury
DOUBTS
Johnstone S. | Groin Injury
Lemina M. | Calf Injury
Meupiyou B. | Injury
Doucoure C. | Ankle Injury
Eze E. | Thigh Injury
Wharton A. | Groin Injury
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
WON'T PLAY
Odobert W. | Thigh Injury
Van de Ven M. | Thigh Injury
N/A
DOUBTS
Son Heung-Min | Injury
Spence D. | Groin Injury
Werner T. | Lacking Match Fitness
Manchester United vs Chelsea
WON'T PLAY
Antony | Ankle Injury
Maguire H. | Muscle Injury
Mainoo K. | Muscle Injury
Shaw L. | Health problems
Yoro L. | Ankle Injury
Kellyman O. | Muscle Injury
Sancho J. | Illness
DOUBTS
Eriksen C. | Injury
Malacia T. | Knee Injury
Mount M. | Head Injury
Fulham vs Brentford
WON'T PLAY
TBA
TBA
DOUBTS
TBA