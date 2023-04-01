Why Manchester United are desperate to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana

Onana looks to be on his way to United

David de Gea (32) was allowed to leave as a free agent this summer with Manchester United eyeing up Inter Milan’s Andre Onana (27) as his replacement.

While negotiations remain ongoing, it’s expected to be only a matter of time before the Red Devils secure a deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Onana.

United's opening bid, thought to be in the region of £38.5 million, was rejected. However, reports suggest both clubs are edging closer to an agreement which will be nearer to the £51m asking price that had been initially set by the Serie A side.

Erik ten Hag has made Onana his No.1 target this summer and wants him to replace the departed De Gea who revealed earlier this week that he was to leave after 12 years at Old Trafford.

De Gea has left United after 12 years at the club Reuters

The Spanish international enjoyed a glistening career in Manchester, scooping a host of individual awards including the Premier League Golden Glove twice, Manchester United’s Player of the Year four times and Players' Player of the Year on four occasions, too. He also lifted the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League for the Red Devils.

However, it’s said United spent several months in negotiations with the player over a new contract but one was never agreed by both parties. It’s not yet clear where De Gea will end up next, however, his form from a shot-stopping perspective last season means that he shouldn’t be short of offers.

United secured an impressive 25 clean sheets across all competitions last season, and De Gea played a big role in that. Exclusively in the Premier League, he finished the campaign with an Expected Goals Against (xGA) of 49.28 according to Wyscout, but conceded just 43 goals. That overperformance of 6.28 could be bettered by just four other goalkeepers in England's top tier - Bernd Leno, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emi Martinez and Jordan Pickford.

De Gea and Kepa overperformed regarding xG against Profimedia

Onana at Inter conceded far fewer league goals last season (24), but did play fewer matches. Furthermore, he accumulated an xGA of 21.94 meaning he underperformed by -2.06. This isn’t any cause for alarm, but it does indicate that De Gea perhaps produced a better season in terms of shot-stopping than his expected successor at United.

So why is Ten Hag so keen to replace the Spaniard with the Cameroon international?

The answer to that question lies firmly in what Onana can do with the ball at his feet because De Gea’s biggest flaw is undoubtedly his lack of comfort in possession. It impacts the Spaniard’s bravery in terms of taking up more advanced positions on the pitch and also often hindered Ten Hag’s capacity to implement his preferred aggressive possession-based philosophy.

Notably last season, there were just six goalkeepers in the division who had a longer average in yards from goal-kicks than De Gea (47.1). While Onana’s average in this department for Inter in Serie A was much lower (35.4).

De Gea vs Onana stats comparison Profimedia, Flashscore

In terms of open-play passing, Onana averaged 42.9 per 90 last season with a success rate of 81.3%. De Gea averaged fewer passes per 90 at 32.1 and they found the target far less with a success rate of just 71.1%.

Onana’s comfort in possession drew praise for Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola following the Champions League final last month, with the Catalan claiming the goalkeeper “played like a holding midfielder”.

But such bravery to step forward and aid build-up play is nothing new for the Cameroon international, and his ability to do so competently was honed under the guidance of Ten Hag when the two worked together at Ajax. That’ll be why the Dutchman is now so eager to reunite with the player this summer at Old Trafford.