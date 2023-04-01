Al-Hilal announce the return of Jorge Jesus after five years

Al-Hilal announce the return of Jorge Jesus after five years
Jorge Jesus won a Saudi Arabian Super Cup in 2018/19 with Al-Hilal
Jorge Jesus won a Saudi Arabian Super Cup in 2018/19 with Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal FC
Al-Hilal has announced the signing of the Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus (68) this Saturday, returning to the Saudi Arabian club five years after he left.

The announcement came unexpectedly, as the coach was being targeted for the Saudi national team. However, he opted to return to Al-Hilal, the club he guided in 2018/19 and for which he won the Saudi Arabian Super Cup.

"Time passes and life is renewed. History is written, memories of a future yet to be told. The story has endless chapters. Jorge Jesus returns to Al Hilal," you can hear in the video posted by the club on Twitter, whose voice belongs to the Portuguese coach.

The Saudi's golden summer thus welcomes another big name to the national championship. Jorge Jesus will guide the newly signed Ruben Neves (26) and Kalidou Koulibaly (32), as well as names known to Portuguese football such as Andre Carrillo (32) and Moussa Marega (32).

Since leaving Al Hilal, Jesus has experienced a successful season and a half in Brazil with Flamengo, returned to Benfica and last season took charge of Fenerbahce, where he won a Turkish Cup.

