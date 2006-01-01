Advertisement
  4. Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr

Al Ahli's Ivan Toney presses Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Ahli's Ivan Toney presses Al Nassr's Cristiano RonaldoFayez Nureldine / AFP
Ivan Toney (28) enjoyed a full debut for Al Ahli in their 1-1 draw at Al Nassr on Friday night.

The former Brentford striker, wearing the No. 99 shirt, led the line for Al Ahli, supported by Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino.

For Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo also featured, but the two star strikers failed to get on the scoresheet on the night.

Instead, Franck Kessie had Al Ahli ahead 12 minutes after half-time before Al Nassr found an injury-time equaliser through Bassam Al Hurayji.

The result leaves Al Ahli in ninth position on the SPL table, with Al Nassr sitting in sixth, after both teams have played three games.

FootballSaudi Professional LeagueIvan ToneyAl Ahli SCAl NassrCristiano Ronaldo
