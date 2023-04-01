AC Milan pick up 3-1 win as Verona and Spezia set for relegation play-off

Danny Clark, Ben Sully

Verona and Spezia will battle it out to see who survives in Serie A for another season after both teams finished on equal points following defeats to AC Milan and Roma respectively.

AC Milan ended their disappointing title defence with a 3-1 victory over Hellas Verona, extending their unbeaten home H2H record in Serie A (SA) to 31 matches while condemning Marco Zaffaroni’s side to a relegation play-off with Spezia next week.

Having picked up just one league victory on the road all season, Verona knew the magnitude of their task, as they travelled to Milan knowing only a superior result to relegation rivals Spezia would be enough to preserve their Serie A status.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was the hosts - fresh from a morale-boosting win over Juventus last time out - who started on the front foot, as Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria threatened an early breakthrough.

Grateful to still be level after a dominant opening half-hour for Stefano Pioli’s side, Verona desperately looked to gain a foothold in the match before the break.

However, a distinct lack of quality on the ball continued to prove problematic, and their resistance was finally broken in first-half stoppage time when a clumsy challenge from Cyril Ngonge allowed Olivier Giroud to step up to the spot and confidently fire Milan ahead.

Bruised, but not defeated at the break, the visitors emerged after the restart with renewed energy and came close to finding an equaliser when Miguel Veloso fired wide from close range.

That provided Verona with a shot of confidence as they chased the goals needed to preserve their top-flight status, and with 18 minutes remaining, Davide Faraoni headed home from Darko Lazovic’s cross to set up a grandstand finale.

With Spezia level at AS Roma, the visitors knew another goal was required in the final 15 minutes to complete a remarkable escape.

However, for all their efforts, it ultimately proved a step too far for the Gialloblu, as the ever-impressive Leao came to the fore and netted a classy brace in the final five minutes to send Verona into a nerve-shredding relegation play-off against Spezia.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

An 89th-minute penalty from Paulo Dybala earned Roma a dramatic 2-1 victory over Spezia on the final day of the Serie A season, ensuring the Giallorossi will play UEFA Europa League football next term.

Defeat at the death was crushing for the Aquilotti, who will now fight for their survival in a play-off with Hellas Verona.

After suffering an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla in Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final, Roma had to pick themselves up for the final matchday of the season. While the Giallorossi were looking to secure Europa League qualification, Spezia came into the contest with their top-flight status at stake.

The relegation-threatened side got off to a dream start in the Italian capital when Mehdi Bourabia drove the ball across the face of goal for Dimitrios Nikolaou to head home in the sixth minute.

Stephan El Shaarawy attempted to lead the Roma response, curling the ball onto the crossbar from the edge of the box. After surviving a close call, a defiant Spezia side looked set to claw their way to half-time with a narrow lead intact, but their resistance was broken just two minutes before the interval.

Nicola Zalewski’s inswinging cross from the left flank somehow evaded everyone in the box before creeping in at the far post.

Dybala has often been the hero for Roma this season, and the Argentine nearly produced a moment of magic just after the hour mark, firing wide of Jeroen Zoet’s goal after evading the Spezia defence with a purposeful run.

With Atalanta and Juventus winning their respective fixtures, Roma knew they had to find a winner in the final 20 minutes to secure a top-six place.

Their hopes of claiming all three points were dealt a significant blow when striker Tammy Abraham was forced off with a serious-looking injury.

Jose Mourinho’s men continued to push forward though, with Dybala drawing a sublime save from Zoet. The Argentina international was given another chance to find the elusive winner when the referee pointed to the spot for a foul on El Shaarawy.

Kelvin Amian was subsequently shown a second yellow, and Dybala stepped up to send his spot-kick past the despairing Zoet, sparking scenes of jubilation inside the Stadio Olimpico.

The late winner secured Roma sixth spot, while Spezia will now prepare for a play-off, which will take place at a neutral venue next week.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Paulo Dybala (Roma)

