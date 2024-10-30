Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan's Fonseca not giving up on title challenge despite Napoli defeat

AC Milan's Fonseca not giving up on title challenge despite Napoli defeat

Reuters
Fonseca gestures on the touchline
Fonseca gestures on the touchlineAlessandro Garofalo / Reuters
AC Milan slipped further away from the top of Serie A after a 2-0 loss at home to leaders Napoli on Tuesday but manager Paulo Fonseca (51) believes winning the title is still a possibility.

Milan are already 11 points behind Napoli and, while they have a game in hand, their third league defeat of the season leaves them playing catch-up not only to the pacesetters but also to their other main title rivals, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Fonseca was asked if the Scudetto remained the objective and the Portuguese was clearly not giving up at this stage of the season, with Milan hampered by the absence of several players including the suspended Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders.

"I can't say the opposite. Especially seeing how we played, how the team responded to a difficult moment and how it showed unity even without important players," Fonseca told DAZN.

"No team has won the league after nine games and none has lost it after nine games; for this reason, we must continue on the path of growth. Clearly we will need results to enter this fight."

The coach shouldered the blame for the latest loss but was happy with how his side responded after going a goal down early on when Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring.

"I'm always responsible for what happens on the pitch and once again I take this responsibility," Fonseca said.

"It's not easy to start the game with a Napoli goal after five minutes, but if we look at the result, they scored two goals and we created the chances.

"The team had a good reaction at the beginning of the game, we played positive football with quality. It's not easy against a Napoli team that... defends in front of its penalty area."

Mentions
FootballSerie ANapoliAC MilanPaulo Fonseca
Related Articles
As Napoli continue unbeaten run, Conte's focus remains on reaching Europe
Lukaku and Kvaratskhelia score as Napoli outclass AC Milan to extend Serie A lead
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd to offload Brazilians as Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Show more
Football
Valencia request postponement of Copa del Rey game due to heavy flooding
Southampton and Brentford scrape into League Cup quarter-finals with narrow wins
'Nothing decided yet,' says Sporting manager Amorim amid Manchester United links
New York Red Bulls down champions Colombus Crew in MLS playoffs
Wolfsburg dump struggling Dortmund out of German Cup with extra-time winner
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach heavily linked with Manchester United
Qatar star Afif reclaims AFC Player of the Year as Seike takes women's award
Updated
Most Read
Tottenham without captain Son Heung-min and Wilson Odobert for Manchester City clash
Vinicius Junior believes fighting racism led to Ballon d'Or defeat
Sporting confirm that Manchester United want to pay Ruben Amorim's release clause
Ruben Amorim: Portugal's next superstar coach heavily linked with Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings