Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan's Paulo Fonseca opts for continuity to maintain winning run

AC Milan's Paulo Fonseca opts for continuity to maintain winning run

AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca
AC Milan boss Paulo FonsecaReuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
Paulo Fonseca (51) has selected the same AC Milan team for the last two Serie A games, and is not about to change a winning side when his team take on Fiorentina, the manager said on Saturday.

Milan began the league campaign without a win in their opening three matches but have since turned things around with three successive victories, although they have lost both Champions League matches.

Fonseca looks set to stick with the side which won the derby with Inter Milan and also beat Lecce last time out, meaning a return to the starting lineup for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who began the midweek loss to Bayer Leverkusen on the bench.

"Continuity is important right now," Fonseca told reporters ahead of their game at Fiorentina on Sunday.

"If the squad is in good form, it's important to keep as many players as possible in the 11 starters. That's not because I don't have faith in the others, but right now I believe it is important to have a base.

"Morata is fine, he will play tomorrow."

Fonseca's stance means Strahinja Pavlovic will remain on the bench, despite the Serbian defender impressing when he played the full 90 minutes in the three league games prior to the Inter game.

"It is important to have stability mainly in defence. (Matteo) Gabbia and (Fikayo) Tomori have played some great games and I think Pavlovic must continue to work, because he will have opportunities," Fonseca said.

"The two central players Gabbia and Tomori are doing well and I think it's important to continue like this."

Milan were outplayed in the opening half against Leverkusen in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat but did improve after conceding early in the second half. Despite the positive league run, the manager still wants a big improvement.

"Leverkusen are one of the strongest teams in Europe. We are in a period of growth," Fonseca said.

"Winning against Inter and Lecce doesn't mean we have arrived, we need to grow a lot. We are improving, but we have a lot more to improve. The real Milan is not yet close, we have to do more.

"We can have the same attitude as in the second half in Germany, but maybe the way of playing will be different because Fiorentina mark man to man, so our style will be different."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie AFiorentinaAC Milan
Related Articles
AC Milan owner denies report they are looking for new investors
Cagliari set to test injury-hit Juventus' flawless defence as Serie A returns
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Vlahovic penalty puts Juventus ahead against Cagliari
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: FKF President Nick Mwendwa eyes controversial third term in office
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury
Updated
Bayern out to snap two-game winless run against Eintracht Frankfurt
FlashFocus: Versatile and technically gifted, Ferdi Kadioglu is Turkey's latest rising star
Girona coach Michel says players need to be more bold in attack ahead of Athletic clash
Ipswich midfielder Massimo Luongo ruled out of Australia return by ankle injury
Nigeria omit injured Victor Osimhen from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad
Inter Miami on track for MLS record points after win in Toronto
Most Read
Football Tracker: Vlahovic penalty puts Juventus ahead against Cagliari
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup
Gauff fights back to beat Badosa in China Open to set up final with Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings