Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Ademola Lookman bags brace as Atalanta stun Serie A leaders Napoli

Ademola Lookman bags brace as Atalanta stun Serie A leaders Napoli

Jon Radcliffe
Lookman was the hero for Atalanta
Lookman was the hero for AtalantaGiuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Shutter / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Atalanta BC moved to within three points of league-leaders SSC Napoli at the top of Serie A as they prevailed 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, winning a fifth successive league game.

Prior to kick-off, Napoli had been almost impenetrable this campaign, conceding just five times in their opening 10 Serie A matches, which gave them the best defensive record in the division.

Atalanta, though, are the Italian top flight’s most prolific goalscorers, and it was the visitors’ forward line that had the upper hand during the first half, particularly Ademola Lookman.

While Romelu Lukaku had the first shot on target of the game as his tame header was easily held by Marco Carnesecchi, it was Nigeria international Lookman who broke the deadlock at the other end, crashing a close-range volley into the bottom corner following Charles De Ketelaere’s flick-on.

Lookman celebrates scoring
Lookman celebrates scoringGiuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Shutter / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

In response, Scott McTominay was unlucky not to equalise within seconds when his fierce effort from outside the area struck the woodwork, but that proved to be the closest Napoli came during a disappointing opening 45 minutes.

Instead, La Dea doubled their advantage, with Ballon d’Or nominee Lookman again the hero. On this occasion, however, Alex Meret really should have done better than to palm the 27-year-old’s curling attempt into the bottom corner.

Shortly before the half time whistle, Mario Pašalić almost made it three, but couldn’t quite get on the end of De Ketelaere’s inviting cross.

Napoli fans may have expected the Partenopei to come out all guns blazing after the interval, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Antonio Conte’s side barely laid a finger on their opponents.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

In fact, Atalanta looked far more likely to extend their lead, which Lookman really should have done when he hit the side netting following a swift counterattack.

In the end, it was a serene afternoon for Gian Paolo Giasperini and Co., and they even added extra gloss to the scoreline when substitute Mateo Retegui – surprisingly left out of the starting XI – volleyed in his league-high 11th goal of the term in injury time.

Atalanta are now well in the title race after a performance like this away at one of Serie A's top outfits. Napoli, meanwhile, lose for the first time in 10 matches, although it will be the lacklustre way in which they approached the second half that will worry Conte the most.

Things don’t get much easier for the Azzurri, who travel to reigning champions Inter Milan next week in the final fixture before the international break.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ademola Lookman (SSC Napoli)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballSerie AAtalantaNapoliAdemola Lookman
Related Articles
Thiago Motta urges Juventus to 'improve everything' to climb the table
Conte 'so happy' with his players as high-flying Napoli prepare to host Atalanta
Atalanta move into Serie A's top three with hard-fought victory over Monza
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Tottenham host Aston Villa in Premier League, Atletico also in action
Updated
Manchester City's Kyle Walker refuses to blame injuries after shock Bournemouth loss
Sean Dyche left frustrated with VAR after Everton's defeat at Southampton
Eddie Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle end Premier League winless streak
FlashFocus: After years in Slovan's shadow, Zilina are gunning for the Slovak title
Aukland FC coach Steve Corica looks for consistency after a perfect A-League start
Atlanta keeps the series alive after stunning victory over Messi and Miami in MLS playoffs
AC Milan coach Fonseca remains confident ahead of Real Madrid matchup
New York City FC forces game three after thrilling win against FC Cincinnati
Most Read
Football Tracker: Tottenham host Aston Villa in Premier League, Atletico also in action
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final
Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to deliver 'joy of winning' to United fans

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings