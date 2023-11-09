Aston Villa sign exciting youngsters Iling Junior & Barrenechea from Juventus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Aston Villa sign exciting youngsters Iling Junior & Barrenechea from Juventus

Aston Villa sign exciting youngsters Iling Junior & Barrenechea from Juventus

Samuel Iling-Junior spent four years at Juventus
Samuel Iling-Junior spent four years at JuventusReuters
Aston Villa have signed forward Samuel Iling Junior (20) and midfielder Enzo Barrenechea (23) from Serie A side Juventus, the Premier League club said on Monday.

A product of Chelsea's academy, Iling Junior leaves Juventus after a four-year stay. Iling-Junior, who has represented England at the Under-21 level, won the Coppa Italia last season with the Turin-based club.

Argentine Barrenechea started his career at Newell's Old Boys before moving to Swiss side Sion. He spent the last campaign on loan at Serie A's Frosinone.

Neither Villa nor Juventus provided financial details of the deal.

The signings come a day after Juventus signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Villa on a five-year deal.

Mentions
FootballSerie APremier LeagueIling Junior SamuelBarrenechea EnzoJuventusAston VillaTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
Juventus sign Brazil star Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on long-term deal
Chelsea sign teenager Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa on long-term deal
Show more
Football
England's Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture in EURO 2024 win over Slovakia
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Chelsea announce Guiu signing
Updated
EURO 2024 Tracker: Lineups out as Belgium & France gear up for blockbuster clash
Updated
Pickford happy to see England go into the trenches and came out the other side in last 16
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024
Goalkeeper Mamardashvili adamant Spain will win EURO 2024 as proud Georgia head home
'Be happy' Georgia coach tells Kvaratskhelia amid PSG transfer speculation
EXCLUSIVE: European Champion Alain Giresse on France's struggles ahead of Belgium clash
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Chelsea announce Guiu signing
EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany ride their luck to join Switzerland in quarter-finals
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings