Bologna win new starting point for Napoli, says Conte after poor opening round

Napoli coach Antonio Conte inside the stadium before the match
Napoli coach Antonio Conte inside the stadium before the matchReuters / Ciro De Luca
Antonio Conte (55) believes he witnessed a turning point for his Napoli side when they strolled to a 3-0 win over Bologna in their Serie A home opener on Sunday.

Napoli recovered their spark in an entertaining victory in front of their home crowd after they were humiliated 3-0 last week at Hellas Verona, who finished the previous campaign three points above the relegation zone.

"Today we had a great responsibility, that of giving a great response after the second half in Verona," Conte told a press conference.

"I had no doubts, these guys are good guys. I see them working... and I got important answers.

"These are three points that are the start of our journey, my first three points as Napoli coach. I was emotional, I really cared about it. It's a starting point, we know that we have a journey to make."

Former Italy coach Conte, who won four Serie A titles as manager of Juventus and Inter Milan, along with a Premier League trophy with Chelsea, was handed the responsibility of reviving Napoli when he was appointed after their dismal 2023/24 season.

"We have to gain confidence and continue to give this sense of unity that we felt today," Conte added.

"This makes me happy, we hadn't won for a long time and we did it against an important opponent. Now let's think about Parma."

With their three points against Bologna, Napoli snapped their eight-match winless streak in the league.

Their previous Serie A home win dated back to the beginning of March, when they beat Juventus 2-1 with a last-gasp Giacomo Raspadori winner.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributed to a long-awaited victory with a goal and an assist.

"Becoming a father has given me great energy, I think I showed it on the pitch during the match," Kvaratskhelia said.

"I really wanted to get on the pitch and give my contribution to the cause to bring home a very important win.

"I am a footballer who always wants to learn new things, to acquire useful notions to continue my path of growth. And having Conte on the bench is certainly a guarantee.

"Let's hope we can take great satisfaction throughout the whole championship."

Mentions
FootballSerie AConte AntonioKvaratskhelia KhvichaNapoliBologna
