Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Conte warns Napoli need to completely rebuild 'from the ground up'

Conte warns Napoli need to completely rebuild 'from the ground up'

Antonio Conte on the touchline
Antonio Conte on the touchlineAFP
Napoli hope to bounce back from their disappointing Serie A season, when they finished 10th, but will need to temper their ambitions as they begin a phase of reconstruction, manager Antonio Conte (55) said on Saturday.

Conte took over in June, after Napoli went through three different managers last season when, after winning the Scudetto under Luciano Spalletti in 2023, they followed that up by failing to qualify for European competition.

Conte, who won four Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter Milan, along with a Premier League title at Chelsea, wants patience from the club and its fans going into the new season.

"Our mantra is to give 200%, we have to go beyond our limits, all of us, because it is a critical moment for Napoli; the president spoke of reconstruction," Conte told reporters ahead of the opening game at Verona on Sunday.

"I have made my assessments and I agree with him perfectly; there is a need for a total reconstruction, from the ground up.

"A squad that puts 10-12 players on the market, means that there is a reconstruction underway and like any reconstruction we need patience and humility."

When Conte took charge at Juventus in 2011, they had finished seventh the previous season and he immediately led them to three consecutive league titles but he does not expect such a quick turnaround at Napoli.

"I expected a better situation, positive surprises, which is why when I spoke at the beginning I said, even after such a negative year we must not throw everything away but let's understand if there are also positive things," Conte said.

"I expected positive surprises, but I had a hard time finding any. But you arrive and there are 9-10 exits.

"We are not saying that we are at year zero but at the year very close to zero. It doesn't scare me but it's better to be clear, when there is reality and clarity you know where to go and what problems to face."

Conte declined to speak about Victor Osimhen, who is expected to be left out of the squad for Verona, with the Nigerian forward likely to leave the club during this transfer window, and he warned it would take time to get Napoli back to the top.

"I don't know how long it will take for Napoli to become competitive again, whether it takes six months, 12, two years, I couldn't say," Conte said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSerie ANapoliVerona
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
Napoli sign defender Leonardo Spinazzola on free transfer
Inter sign free agent midfielder Zielinski on four-year deal
Show more
Football
AC Milan sign midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Monaco in €25 million deal
Football Tracker: Onana gives Villa early lead, Inter head to Genoa in Serie A opener
Updated
Brighton thrash Everton to begin Premier League season in style
Saka on target as Arsenal cruise past Wolves to begin title tilt
Arne Slot says his Liverpool team were a joy to watch in Ipswich win
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher and Felix set to trade places, Fofana signs for Milan
Updated
Liverpool’s Salah eclipses Lampard, Rooney and Shearer to set Premier League record
Joshua Zirkzee relieved after 'unbelievable' Manchester United debut
Salah and Jota on target as Liverpool beat impressive Ipswich
Most Read
Football Tracker: Onana gives Villa early lead, Inter head to Genoa in Serie A opener
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher and Felix set to trade places, Fofana signs for Milan
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover
Fenerbahce players facing prison time after violence during Galatasaray derby

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings