Fonseca appointed new AC Milan head coach following Pioli departure

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Fonseca appointed new AC Milan head coach following Pioli departure

Fonseca appointed new AC Milan head coach following Pioli departure

Updated
Fonseca was last in charge of French club Lille
Fonseca was last in charge of French club LilleProfimedia
AC Milan have appointed Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca (51) as their new head coach on a three-year contract, replacing Stefano Pioli (58), the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

Pioli left Milan after the 19-time Italian champions finished second last season, 19 points behind champions Inter, and following lacklustre runs in the Champions League and the domestic cups.

Fonseca last managed French side Lille, and was also in charge of AS Roma from 2019-2021.

"AC Milan can confirm that Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the head coach of the men's first team," the club said in a statement.

Fonseca, who was a defender during his playing days with Portugal's Barreirense and Estrela Amadora, started his managerial career with the youth team of Estrela Amadora in 2005 before taking charge of Porto in 2013, followed by stints with Braga and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

He won the Portuguese Super Cup with Porto in 2013, the Cup of Portugal with Braga in 2015-16, as well as the Ukrainian Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk three times in a row.

"The club would like to wish Paulo and his staff a warm welcome," Milan said.

Pioli, who led the Rossoneri to their first Serie A title in over a decade in 2022, was brought on board in 2019 and left last month.

Milan finished second in 2023/24
Milan finished second in 2023/24Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanTransfer News
Football
EURO 2024 Preview: Spalletti looking to revive injury-ravaged reigning champions Italy
Olunga challenges Kenyan government to provide venues for next Harambee Stars matches
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham sign Brazilian talent, Chelsea discussing Duran deal
Updated
West Ham sign teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras
New Belgium goalkeeper Casteels confident about replacing Courtois
Netherlands defender De Ligt feels side could go far at Euro 2024
French and English footballers' unions take FIFA to court over 'unworkable' calendar
Edin Terzic steps down as Borussia Dortmund manager after handing in resignation
Scotland relying on Aston Villa joker John McGinn to be Euro 2024 ace
Most Read
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham sign Brazilian talent, Chelsea discussing Duran deal
Best XI of players who won't be at Euro 2024: Nordic stars dominate high-quality cast
Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal to play doubles together at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings