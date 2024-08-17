Advertisement
Fonseca confident AC Milan will bounce back against Lazio after poor start

Milan have yet to win in Serie A this season
Milan have yet to win in Serie A this season
Manager Paulo Fonseca (51) said his Milan team have been working on improving after a poor start to the season and will be ready to face Lazio away on Saturday in Serie A.

The newly appointed Milan boss is already under pressure after a lacklustre start to the campaign, with a 2-2 draw against Torino in the first game followed by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to newly promoted Parma.

"We are aware that we haven’t started well. But we are all united and we want to find solutions. That’s what we’ve been doing this week," Fonseca told reporters on Friday.

"We are united so it’s easier to work. It was a good week and I think we understood where we really need to improve. I expect a different Milan tomorrow."

The Portuguese coach denied that the players were having trouble adapting to his tactical vision, which has particularly left the defence vulnerable.

"I am as confident as I was during my unveiling press conference. I am convinced these two games won’t diminish our ambition to become the team we aim to be," he said.

Milan have drawn tough opponents for the Champions League season, including Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Liverpool but Fonseca was happy.

"It was a balanced draw. All games will be competitive. It’s true we have Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, who are top sides, but there are other strong teams as well. It seems like a balanced draw and format," Fonseca said.

"I really like the format because there are more games among top sides but it’s also an opportunity to bring these top sides to countries that are not traditionally strong in football."

Mentions
FootballSerie AChampions LeagueAC MilanLazio
