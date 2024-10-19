Former Manchester United and France star Raphael Varane joins Como board

Raphael Varane sits in the stands ahead of Como's Serie A match against Parma

Raphael Varane (31) has been appointed a board member at Como after retiring from football last month, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Como said that Varane would join the club's board to advise on "youth development, education, and product innovation".

His youth development work will integrate "academic, leadership, and vocational training into the youth programmes... to help young athletes prepare for life beyond football", said Como.

A World Cup winner in 2018, Varane ended his playing career in September at 31 years old after suffering a knee injury in August which led to him being excluded from the Como squad.

Only a few weeks before Varane had joined Como on a two-year deal with an option for another season after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

He said at the time of his retirement that he would stay at Como, "just without using my boots and shin pads".

Varane played 93 times for his country before retiring from international football last year.

The defender won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup with United, a meagre return in three years at the Premier League giants after a trophy-laden decade at Real Madrid.

Varane won three LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues at Madrid, who were also crowned world champions four times during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.