Francesco Camarda: Who is the boy who made his debut for Milan at the age of 15?

After scoring avalanches of goals in the Rossoneri's youth academy, Francesco Camarda (15) made his Serie A league debut on Saturday but we expect to see him playing predominantly between Primavera and the Youth League for the rest of the season.

Rossoneri fans who have kept track of his incredible performance over the past few months have been waiting for him to emerge in the first team. In the 83rd minute of AC Milan's match with Fiorentina, they were able to celebrate his debut.

Camarda, who only touched the ball once in the remaining ten and a half minutes, will nevertheless remain a historic debut, as he rewrote the history of our league.

At the time of his debut in Serie A, Camarda was 15 years and 260 days old, younger than anyone in over a century of the competition's history.

Camarda has been talked about in the Rossoneri circles for years, ever since the baby prodigy started scoring repeatedly in the youth ranks and always against opponents older than him, on average 2-3 years.

This year, for example, he put himself on show with the team coached by Ignazio Abate in the UEFA Youth League, scoring three goals in three matches - two against Borussia Dortmund on his debut and one against PSG with a bicycle kick that toured the media in Italy and Europe.

Overall, his goals for the youth academy number over 500, with a goals-per-game ratio that immediately suggests he is a gifted player.

And Fiorentina was probably in his destiny, as it was against the Viola that Camarda won the Under-15 Scudetto, scoring a goal in the final.

Playing a sliver of a game in Serie A (taking advantage of the simultaneous absences of Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud and Noah Okafor up front) does not mean that Camarda will continue to be part of the first team.

Barring any sensational decisions, Camarda will continue to develop in Milan's Primavera (U19) - a level above where he should be competing, at present, given his age - the UEFA Youth League and with the national youth teams.

What is certain is that Milan have been able to throw a 15-year-old into the fray for a reason. Equally certain is that the Lombardy side will do everything in their power to make him grow in the right way and to keep him with them for as long as possible.

It is difficult, at the moment, to imagine that Camarda will soon become part of Milan's attacking rotation because of his different physical characteristics to those of Giroud, for example.

However, Camarda is getting used to playing in the 4-3-3, the system used by Pioli's Milan.

If, in the near future, the Rossoneri sign Jonathan David of Lille as has been rumoured - Milan will have to secure qualification to the Champions League to get him - then who knows, Camarda might not be in the Milan manager's plans next season. It is more likely that Camarda could go out on loan, as happened recently with Lorenzo Colombo and Marco Nasti.