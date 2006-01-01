Advertisement
  4. Genoa score last-gasp equaliser in Serie A to break hearts of winless Roma

Genoa score last-gasp equaliser in Serie A to break hearts of winless Roma

Paulo Dybala of Roma (left) and Koni De Winter of Genoa vie for the ball
Paulo Dybala of Roma (left) and Koni De Winter of Genoa vie for the ball
AS Roma extended their dismal run of winless Serie A games to 11 after a heartbreaking 95th-minute equaliser from Koni De Winter (22) saw Genoa claim a 1-1 draw at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Still searching for their first win of the season, Roma visited Genoa with just two points from three games. Meanwhile, Genoa were looking to bounce back after losing for the first time just before the international break.

Despite starting the game not having a goal or assist between them so far this season, Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala linked up well early on, with the latter almost winning a penalty when a cute Dovbyk flick put the Argentinian through on goal, only to be denied by a De Winter tackle that raised penalty shouts from the visiting players.

Roma continued to be on top well into the first half, and Dybala was causing the hosts' defence all kinds of problems, in particular when he danced past two defenders before putting the ball on a plate for Dovbyk to fire an effort straight at the grateful Pierluigi Gollini.

Genoa’s defence was finally breached towards the end of the first half when Gollini pushed the ball into the path of Dovbyk, who was on hand to score Roma’s first away goal of the season after a lengthy VAR review confirmed it wasn’t offside.

Artem Dovbyk celebrates his goal
Artem Dovbyk celebrates his goal

A dressing down from Alberto Gilardino at half-time didn’t seem to wake the hosts up, as regular service resumed after the break.

Genoa had Gollini to thank for not being further behind, as once again, Dovbyk was allowed far too much space in the box, resulting in the Ukrainian forward forcing Gollini into another good save.

It took Genoa the best part of an hour to really threaten the Roma goal, and it was a powerful Caleb Ekuban run and shot that forced Mile Svilar into his first save.

The Roma defence managed to keep Genoa at bay until the last minute of stoppage time when they were caught asleep in the box, allowing De Winter to power a free header home from a few yards out and claim a valuable point for his side.

The 1-1 draw keeps Milan without a win in the league so far this season and takes them up to 9th in the table.

Key match stats
Key match stats

Flashscore Man of the Match: Artem Dovbyk (AS Roma)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS RomaGenoa
