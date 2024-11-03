Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Inter Milan claim narrow win over Venezia after late VAR scare

Inter Milan claim narrow win over Venezia after late VAR scare

Jon Radcliffe
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring NICOLA MARFISI / EPA / Profimedia
Inter Milan moved up to second in the Serie A (SA) table by beating Venezia 1-0 at the San Siro, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to eight matches.

While Inter have not always been at their imperious best as they aim to defend their SA title, they had the chance to move within a point of league leaders Napoli here with a victory.

If this clash was anything like the 4-4 draw with Juventus last week, then those in attendance would be treated to a truly captivating clash, but while the first half was hardly a bore, it lacked the same goalmouth action.

Inter were the more dangerous of the two sides, with Lautaro Martínez volleying narrowly wide of the post and Marcus Thuram hammering into the side netting from close range, while Filip Stanković got down well to keep out Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s fierce effort.

Despite their domination, only a point-blank Yann Sommer save stopped Gaetano Oristiano from giving the visitors the lead shortly before the break.

Shortly after the restart, it appeared Inter had taken the lead when Mkhitaryan swept home Federico Dimarco’s cross with a first-time effort, but the strike was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

That decision almost cost Inter shortly after when Sommer denied Joel Pohjanpalo as Venezia aimed to take a surprise lead.

In response, Simone Inzaghi’s men continued to push forward, and eventually had the goal they yearned for when Martínez headed Dimarco’s delightful cross into the back of the net to score his first goal at home since February. 

Dimarco was proving to be a real threat, and another fantastic cross allowed Marcus Thuram to test Stanković, though the keeper was equal to the task.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

Although the margin of Inter’s lead was slender, the opener initially knocked the stuffing out of Venezia, and while an equaliser always looked unlikely, they did have the ball in the net deep into stoppage time.

Marvin Šverko's effort was eventually ruled out by VAR however, ensuring that the Nerazzurri saw out a win that takes them to within touching distance of early pace-setters Napoli after 11 rounds. Venezia, meanwhile, stay in the relegation zone as a result with just eight points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballSerie ALautaro MartinezInterVenezia
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Updated
Thiago Motta urges Juventus to 'improve everything' to climb the table
Inter's win over Empoli was a response to Juventus disappointment, says Inzaghi
Show more
Football
Marseille edge past Nantes to climb back into second in Ligue 1
Man United captain Bruno Fernandes says he apologised to Erik ten Hag after sacking
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah drops cryptic hint as future remains up in the air
Verona score dramatic late winner to stun Roma in five-goal Serie A thriller
Gasperini plays down Atalanta title talk despite shock victory against league leaders Napoli
Caicedo stunner saves point for Chelsea against Van Nistelrooy's Man United
Ange Postecoglou heaps praise on 'unbelievable' Solanke after double in Villa rout
Simeone praises son Giuliano's improvement after scoring first goal for Atletico Madrid
Barcelona stretch lead at LaLiga summit after routine win over rivals Espanyol
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Manchester City's Kyle Walker refuses to blame injuries after shock Bournemouth loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings