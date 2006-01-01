Advertisement
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi hails Marcus Thuram hunger after big win over Atalanta

Thuram celebrates his second goal
Thuram celebrates his second goalProfimedia
A delighted Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi praised his team after a commanding 4-0 win over Atalanta on Friday, with striker Marcus Thuram's (27) double the highlight.

The reigning Italian champions dominated throughout at San Siro where an own goal from Berat Djimsiti and a stunning Nicolo Barella volley earned them a half-time lead. A brace from Thuram after the break sealed the win.

"Thuram is starting to get more experience in Serie A and is building on last season," Inzaghi said referring to the French international who joined Inter last summer.

"It all starts from his mentality and his hunger, he returned to the training ground early from vacation because he knew that we needed him."

The Italian coach said all his strikers are in good form, despite last season's top scorer Lautaro Martinez, coming off injury, new signing Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic failing to score as the season gets underway.

"The forwards are doing well, Lautaro too. Taremi and Arnautovic came in well. We must always keep the bar high and they all did that," Inzaghi said.

After a sloppy start to the season with a 2-2 draw at Genoa, Inter clinched a second home win having also beaten Lecce 2-0 last week, as they bid to retain their crown after a quiet transfer window.

"We must always keep the level very high. I know repeating the title will be very difficult, but we have to work every day for things to go well," Inzaghi added.

"Our rivals have strengthened themselves with huge signings. It will be a very exciting tournament. I don't want to point out who will be at the top, but like us they will try to aspire to the maximum."

Inter visit Monza following the international break.

