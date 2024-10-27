Advertisement
  4. Inzaghi frustrated by Inter's missed chances and defensive errors in Juve draw

Inzaghi frustrated by Inter's missed chances and defensive errors in Juve draw

Reuters
Inzaghi looks on
Inzaghi looks on Reuters / Alessandro Garofalo
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi voiced his frustration following Sunday’s draw with Juventus, highlighting the missed opportunities and defensive errors that prevented his team from securing victory even though they dominated possession.

Inter were ahead 4-2 in the Serie A clash and were dominating the match until the 71th minute when substitute Kenan Yildiz managed to outwit Inter's defence to score two goals to secure Juve a 4-4 draw.

"There is bitterness but as a coach I must analyse and talk to them tomorrow, as the players looked sad in the dressing room," Inzaghi told Sky Sports Italy.

"It’s frustrating, as we were facing a Juventus side whose greatest strength is defence and we created so many scoring opportunities without winning.

"We lost our shape a bit, then on the fourth goal we made a series of mistakes. These compromised a match we clearly deserved to win."

Inzaghi also highlighted the positive aspects of the team's playing style.

"It is right that the team feels disappointed and angry, but we must also look at the positives, creating nine or 10 clear scoring opportunities against a side that had conceded only once in Serie A this season," he said.

Inter's defensive issues have become a persistent concern for Inzaghi, who acknowledged that their recent performances bear little resemblance to last season's formidable backline that helped them to win the title.

"We have been conceding goals that are frankly unacceptable. We probably would’ve won this by quite a bit last season," Inzaghi said.

"It’s a draw, not a defeat, but admittedly it feels a bit like that. I’ll be honest, I’ve never been part of a game like that. There seemed to be no warning of a Juve comeback, maybe I could’ve done more."

