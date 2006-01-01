Iranian striker Taremi signs for Inter on free transfer after leaving FC Porto

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Iranian striker Taremi signs for Inter on free transfer after leaving FC Porto

Iranian striker Taremi signs for Inter on free transfer after leaving FC Porto

Taremi is Inter's first Iranian player
Taremi is Inter's first Iranian playerReuters
Inter Milan have signed Iranian international striker Mehdi Taremi (31) on a three-year contract, the Serie A champions said on Saturday.

Taremi will join Inter on a free transfer from Portuguese side FC Porto and will be the first Iranian player in the Italian club's history.

"Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now," Taremi told Inter TV.

He is Inter's third signing in this transfer window after midfielder Piotr Zielinski, another free agent, and goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa.

Mentions
FootballSerie ATaremi MehdiInterFC PortoTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Gea to make a return as Manchester United crank up activity
Inter sign free agent midfielder Zielinski on four-year deal
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England clash in epic final to cap off tournament
Updated
What not to miss ahead of the EURO 2024 final between Spain and England
Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa close to Onana deal, Inter snap up Taremi on free
Updated
Fabian Ruiz emerges from the shadows to help Spain shine at EURO 2024
Reborn James Rodriguez holds key to Colombia's Copa América final hopes
Japanese full-back Yukinari Sugawara joins Southampton from AZ Alkmaar
Five of the most impressive performers from EURO 2024
Marcelo Bielsa far from satisfied after Uruguay take third place at Copa América
Divisive striker Alvaro Morata leading Spain's EURO 2024 final charge
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni calls for a violence-free Copa América final
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa close to Onana deal, Inter snap up Taremi on free
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova wins Wimbledon singles title, men's & women's doubles conclude
Inspired Krejcikova edges Paolini in thriller to clinch maiden Wimbledon singles title
Messi hopes Di Maria retires with a goal for Argentina in Copa América final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings