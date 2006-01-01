Juventus boss Motta focused on Napoli challenge, not Conte reunion

Juventus manager Thiago Motta (42) said he was focused on pushing his team forward and improving his players' form, following their two-match goalless run in Serie A, rather than Napoli coach Antonio Conte's reunion with his former club on Saturday.

Juve started the campaign with two wins but were then held by AS Roma and Empoli. Conte's side are on a three-game winning streak and the coach said he was relishing his return to Turin after his trophy-laden past at the club as player and manager.

However, Motta did not want to dwell on the nostalgia of the occasion and is looking to pick up points domestically after Juve beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in their Champions League opener.

Former Italy international Motta played under Conte at the 2016 Euros and said he has a great relationship with his former coach. They have met as managers only once, back in 2019 when Conte was in charge at Inter Milan and Motta managed Genoa.

“You are too focused on Conte and me,” Motta told reporters on Friday.

“Tomorrow it’s Juventus-Napoli. Players are the protagonists and we hope that our footballers will show their worth as always, bringing the game where we want."

Motta added that striker Dusan Vlahovic, who was visibly upset after missing chances against PSV, is improving.

"(He) must always have the ambition to improve, just like everyone else, starting with me. His play alongside the team is improving," he said.

Napoli won the title in 2023 but finished mid-table last season, 41 points behind champions Inter and failing to qualify for Europe. But Motta said Conte's comparatively well-rested side are built to win the Scudetto this term.

“They are a strong team, and they’ve made changes this season built to aim for the highest and to win (the league)," Motta added.

"I don’t know if it’s an advantage not to be playing in European competitions. The calendar is this one for us. We have to go and face teams game after game."

Motta confirmed that centre-back Federico Gatti, who sustained a minor injury against PSV, will be available on Saturday while forward Francisco Conceicao remains sidelined.

Juventus visit Genoa next Saturday and travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League four days later.