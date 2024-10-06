Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus readmitted to ECA after failed Super League revolt

Juventus readmitted to ECA after failed Super League revolt

Juventus have been allowed back into the European Club Association
Juventus have been allowed back into the European Club AssociationALESSIO MORGESE / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP
Juventus have been readmitted to the European Club Association (ECA) after the Serie A club's failed bid to create a continental Super League, the organisation's chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.

Italy's most successful club, Juve abandoned the ECA in order to push for the so-called European Super League, which was launched in April 2021 but quickly collapsed after fan anger and threats from governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

"I am pleased to welcome Juventus back to our family. Now, all top division clubs in over 20 countries are ECA members," Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of Paris Saint-Germain, said during the ECA's General Assembly in Athens.

Juve, then chaired by Super League crusader Andrea Agnelli, intended to be one of 12 founder clubs alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and a clutch of teams from England's Premier League.

Since the original Super League project failed, Agnelli has been hit with two lengthy bans from Italian football after the country's football federation found him and Juventus guilty of a series of financial offences.

The project is still technically alive and being pushed by A22 Sports Management, who are promoting a redesigned version of the breakaway continental competition with 64 teams playing in three divisions.

In December last year the European Union's Court of Justice ruled that a ban of the Super League enforced by the sport's existing governing bodies was against EU law.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventus
Related Articles
Pogba's suspension cut after experts supported claims of unintentional doping, says CAS
Juventus manager Motta says his side paid the penalty for failing to finish off Cagliari
Juventus finally concede in Serie A as Cagliari earn valuable point with late spot-kick
Show more
Football
Man Utd's Mazraoui undergoes heart procedure and expected to return in next few weeks
Dortmund fans believe Jurgen Klopp's Red Bull decision 'ruined life's work'
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
Australia start Tony Popovic era with 3-1 qualifying win over China
Gareth Southgate will not coach for a year, unlikely to take over another national team
When is the AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Libya and how can you watch?
Wojciech Szczesny ready to light up Barcelona, on and off the pitch
From Olise to Estevao: The top perfect 10 ratings of the season so far
John Stones to captain England against Greece with Harry Kane starting on the bench
Most Read
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings