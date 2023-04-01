Leeds owner Radrizzani secures deal to take over troubled Serie A side Sampdoria

Leeds owner Radrizzani saw his club get relegated this season
Leeds owner Radrizzani saw his club get relegated this season
Reuters
Troubled Italian club Sampdoria said its shareholders have approved a restructuring plan, a move which paves the way for a takeover by Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and his partner Matteo Manfredi.

Sampdoria, who have just been relegated from Serie A for the first time in over a decade, said the deal entails a cash injection of up €40 million to shore up the Genoa-based club's finances.

To finalise the takeover, the restructuring plan needs final approval from the club's creditors, a source close to the matter said, adding that talks with them were ongoing.

Hard-hit by the pandemic, Sampdoria have been for sale for over a year as part of a process aimed at repaying creditors of the club's former chairman and owner, who has been involved in a case of alleged bankruptcy. 

A trustee has been looking after the sale process, with Lazard acting as advisor.

Radrizzani and Manfredi's proposal won out over a rival bid by Lille's owner Alessandro Barnaba, the club previously said.

Sampdoria enjoyed their heyday in the early 1990s when the Genoa-based club secured their sole national title with a team led by outstanding strike partnership Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini.

Leeds also suffered relegation from England's Premier League last weekend.

