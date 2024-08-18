Advertisement
  Life is beautiful but Juve keeping feet on ground, says Thiago Motta

Juve face Verona today
Juventus coach Thiago Motta described his life as beautiful on Sunday but he is not getting carried away before his team face Hellas Verona.

Motta, brought in after four seasons without a league title for Juventus, began with a 3-0 win over Como and on Monday they go to Verona who started with a 3-0 victory over Napoli.

"We remain with our feet on the ground after the first day of the championship," Motta told reporters.

"Now we are on the second day, we face a team that is in good form after their victory against a team that is a serious candidate for the Scudetto.

"We played at home against Como, which was a good performance and a good result for us. Tomorrow I expect a different story and we have to be ready for everything."

Motta attracted the attention of Juventus after taking Bologna to a fifth-place finish last season.

"You look at it from the outside but from the inside my life is beautiful. I wake up early with great energy and enthusiasm to come to training," Motta said.

"I find myself with fantastic people who have that same enthusiasm. I find myself with guys who arrive with a huge desire to improve."

Juventus had been slow to bring in the players Motta requires to challenge for the title, but Argentine winger Nico Gonzalez is having his medical on Sunday before signing from Fiorentina.

Another winger, Francisco Conceicao, is expected to arrive on loan from Porto.

"They are strong players which is why they will come to our squad. Every player that arrives will give us a big hand to be competitive until the end," Motta said.

"That is the case for those already here and those who will arrive."

