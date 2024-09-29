Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Mota stars as Monza stun Verona to notch first Serie A win in style

Mota stars as Monza stun Verona to notch first Serie A win in style

Dany Mota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Verona and Monza
Dany Mota celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between Verona and MonzaAlessandro Sabattini / Getty Images via AFP
Alessandro Nesta picked up his first win as AC Monza boss thanks to a hard-fought 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona, with Dany Mota’s (26) double helping to ensure that the Biancorossi have still never been beaten by Verona in Serie A action.

These two sides played out a goalless draw when they last met in February, but Mota took just 10 minutes to ensure there would be no repeat, breaking the deadlock in fine style.

With the patience of a saint and the vision of a hawk, he watched Gianluca Caprari’s raking pass travel all of 30 yards before thumping it home on the volley.

Verona’s response was muted to say the least, but they did work a sighting of goal midway through the first half when Daniele Ghilardi’s downward header forced a smart save out of Stefano Turati.

The hosts’ best chance of the half was conjured up out of nothing by Casper Tengstedt. Squared up by two defenders on the byline, the Dane burst past the pair, and from the tightest of angles, he flashed an effort across the face of goal.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Verona carried that momentum into the restart too, and tested Turati again when Darko Lazovic stung his palms within a minute of the second half.

An even bigger chance fell the way of Giangiacomo Magnani just moments later too, but he could only power a header over the crossbar despite being left unmarked in the area.

In pushing for a leveller, Verona were almost caught cold, and if the first goal was a stunner, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos’ effort would have been something else altogether, had it gone in rather than crashing back off the crossbar.

Monza endured some uncomfortable moments too though - perhaps no more so than when Pablo Mari threw himself in front of Suat Serdar’s effort to deny what was a certain goal.

His heroics allowed Monza to continue to play on the break, and they duly doubled their advantage a little over 15 minutes from time, when Milan Duric freed Mota in behind and coolly dispatched his second goal of the evening to all but end the tie as a contest.

If the match wasn’t dead at that point, it certainly was at 3-0, when a defensive mix-up allowed Alessandro Bianco to sneak in and poke home Monza’s third of a successful evening.

Knowing their first win of the season was assured, Monza eased off their battered hosts, seeing out the remaining minutes to lift themselves out of the relegation zone

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dany Mota (AC Monza)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AMonzaVeronaDany MotaGianluca CaprariDaniele GhilardiCasper TengstedtStefano TuratiGiorgos KyriakopoulosDarko LazovicGiangiacomo MagnaniPablo MariSuat SerdarAlessandro Bianco
Related Articles
Roma miss chance to climb into top six as defiant Monza claim draw
Verona get back to winning ways by edging struggling Venezia in Serie A
Napoli go top of Serie A with comfortable win over Monza
Show more
Football
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Wood the hero as Nottingham Forest claim slender win over Crystal Palace
Las Palmas come back to beat 10-man Valencia in battle of LaLiga strugglers
Girona to assess reserve players amid injury crisis ahead of Slovan Bratislava clash
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Updated
Juventus determined to excel in Europe and Italy, says coach Thiago Motta
No Guler joy for Juventus fans as hacked account leads to confusion
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League
Milan's Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Brugge
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings