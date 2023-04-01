Osimhen and Di Lorenzo lead Napoli past 10-man Sassuolo

Rudi Garcia’s first match in the home dugout at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona ended in victory as Napoli secured a 2-0 win over Sassuolo in Serie A, recording their sixth consecutive unbeaten H2H in the process.

Gli Azzurri hadn’t scored during the first half in any of their last eight SA home matches, but they immediately showed their intent against I Neroverdi, as Giacomo Raspadori latched onto Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross to unleash an effort that smashed against the post inside the opening minute.

That intensity was eventually rewarded when full debutant Daniel Boloca caught Matteo Politano in the box, with Victor Osimhen emphatically converting the subsequent penalty for his 100th career club goal.

Sassuolo responded well but occasionally struggled to get out of their own half, so the visitors were likely grateful for the cooling break.

Alessio Dionisi’s men reemerged and made more of an impact on proceedings as they moved the ball around well, and both goalkeepers were made to sweat before the break, with Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Ruan Tressoldi rising well to head well-hit corners marginally wide at opposite ends.

However, any encouragement for the visitors was nullified shortly after the break when Maxime Lopez was sent off for dissent.

The visitors were at least able to breathe a sigh of relief when Raspadori fired his penalty over after Jeremy Toljan was adjudged to have handled Amir Rrahmani’s header, but the reprieve was short-lived.

Three minutes after being introduced from the bench, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slid the ball through to Di Lorenzo for the right-back to apply a clinical finish.

Despite Osimhen appearing to be frustrated that he couldn't net a second brace in as many matchdays, Napoli comfortably picked up all three points as they look to defend the Scudetto they won last term. Sassuolo, meanwhile, have lost both of their Serie A matches this season and haven’t won any of their last eight league games in a run stretching back to April.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli)

Napoli - Sassuolo player ratings Flashscore

