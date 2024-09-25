Advertisement
Paulo Fonseca admits derby victory meaningless if Milan don't beat Lecce

Milan are in seventh place with eight points
Milan are in seventh place with eight pointsREUTERS / Daniele Mascolo
AC Milan manager Paulo Fonseca (51) said they must back up their weekend win over Inter Milan by beating Lecce in Serie A on Friday in order to show they are progressing after a difficult start to the season.

Matteo Gabbia's late goal secured Milan victory on Sunday and gave some much-needed breathing space to Fonseca, whose side had won only one of their opening four league games heading into the derby.

Having moved up to seventh place with eight points, Fonseca believes the priority against 17th-placed Lecce is to maintain their positive momentum.

"It's very, very important. We have to confirm that we are growing," he told reporters on Thursday.

"The victory in the derby makes more sense if we also win against Lecce, because we need to start recovering some points.

"I don’t want to go back to the derby, it’s over. The mental part was more important than the tactics and technique. These games are very emotional. Being in a good place, balanced, motivated and energetic is what’s important."

Fonseca may have to do without key striker Alvaro Morata against Lecce.

"We have to have continuity, and in order to find continuity, you want to play the same team if you can. Morata has a knock and is a doubt, we’ll see tomorrow," Fonseca said.

Fonseca stressed that their victory over Inter would count for little if Milan stumble against Lecce.

"A win in the derby brings confidence, it brings a different atmosphere. But I am like that, I always try to be balanced," he said.

"One match can change everything, it helps the players' confidence, too. But it’s just one match. If we don't win tomorrow, people will say we could be relegated."

