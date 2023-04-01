Quagliarella waves goodbye as relegated Sampdoria snatch point off safe Sassuolo

Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella played his last match for the club
Sampdoria's Fabio Quagliarella played his last match for the club
AFP
Sampdoria were confirmed as Serie A’s bottom side for the 2022/23 season despite holding Sassuolo to a 2-2 home draw and extending their unbeaten run against Neroverdi to three matches.

Although the near certainty of finishing as Serie A’s bottom side this season loomed, Sampdoria were adamant to finish on a high and took an early lead when Manolo Gabbiadini raced onto Gian Marco’s tame backpass and clipped the ball past Andrea Consigli.

Suddenly, a whirlwind opening 10 minutes unfolded as Sassuolo raced down the opposing end and Domenico Berardi struck his tenth career goal against Sampdoria as he converted Emil Konradsen Ceide’s cutback just 123 seconds after the hosts’ opener.

Matheus Henrique then put Neroverdi in front just over a minute later with a towering header from Nadir Zortea’s teasing cross.

Henrique Matheus makes it 2-1 to Sassuolo
AFP

Chances continued to come at both ends and having conceded two or more goals in their last five away matches, Neroverdi’s lead was not yet secure.

Sampdoria’s veteran forward Fabio Quagli­arella nearly restored parity with a free header inside the six-yard area which he mistimed and sent wide of the target.

 With the game approaching half-time at a more leisurely pace, Sassuolo burst into action one more time, worked the ball into a promising position and Berardi drilled a powerful first-time shot against the crossbar.

Momentum shifted in Sassuolo’s favour and Neroverdi clearly wanted to end their four-match losing streak on the road, with earlier providers Ceide and Zortea going close to extending the visitor’s lead.

Against the run of play, Sampdoria stunned Sassuolo with a late equaliser when a goalline scramble ended with Martin Erlic turning the ball into his own net.

Serie A standings after the match
Flashscore

Sampdoria showed plenty of spirit to avoid defeat, yet their winless run in Serie A extended to ten and Dejan Stankovic’s side head to Serie B with their lowest top-flight points tally ever.

Sassuolo were left to rue several missed opportunities as the mid-table side remained winless in their last five.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)

Player ratings
Flashscore

See all the match stats here.

