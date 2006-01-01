Roma storm to victory over Udinese to give new manager Juric the dream start

Artem Dovbyk provided a goal and an assist to fire Roma to a dominant 3-0 victory in Ivan Juric’s first game in charge. The result represented the home side’s maiden win of the Serie A season, while the visitors slumped to their first loss of the campaign

The build-up to the contest was dominated by Daniele De Rossi’s sacking and the subsequent resignation of Roma CEO Lina Souloukou. As a result of De Rossi’s dismissal, Roma’s Curva Sud missed the opening half-hour in protest against the club’s ownership, ensuring they missed Artem Dovbyk’s crucial 19th-minute opener.

Last season’s La Liga top scorer drove into the box before drilling a low strike into the far corner to score his second goal since arriving from Girona in the summer.

For the second week in a row, a Dovbyk goal proved enough to give Roma a slender half-time lead. The Giallorossi were unable to hold on to their narrow advantage in their recent 1-1 draw with Genoa, but fears of giving up another promising position were somewhat alleviated when Paulo Dybala added a second from the penalty spot.

After being tripped by Jaka Bijol, the Argentine picked himself up to fire his 49th-minute spot-kick into the top corner to open his account for the season.

Tasked with coming back from two goals down in consecutive games, Udinese threatened to pull a goal back through Florian Thauvin, whose fierce left-foot shot drew a fine stop from the outstretched Mile Svilar.

However, Tommaso Baldanzi made sure there would be no Udinese fightback, linking up with Dovbyk before squeezing the ball past Maduka Okoye to net his first goal for the Giallorossi.

Dovbyk saw a late effort chalked off for offside, but that did little to dampen his and Roma’s mood as the hosts celebrated a precious victory. The win moves the hosts up to fifth spot, while the visitors drop down to third spot for the time being.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Artem Dovbyk (Roma)