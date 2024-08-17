Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Torino hold on to claim shock Serie A win as Atalanta miss late penalty

Torino hold on to claim shock Serie A win as Atalanta miss late penalty

Che Adams celebrates with teammates after scoring
Che Adams celebrates with teammates after scoringProfimedia
Torino have now lost just one of their previous 15 Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino after coming from behind to beat Atalanta BC 2-1.

Having ended up on the winning side in all eight of their matches at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last season after securing the game's opening goal, the hosts almost put themselves in a strong position inside the opening four minutes.

Inexplicably, however, Valentino Lazaro failed to convert the gilt-edge opportunity as he blazed his one-on-one effort against Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi high into the stands.

At the opposite end of the pitch, summer signing Mateo Retegui - already something of a fan favourite after a brace against Lecce on Matchday one - forced a fine save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic that kept the game goalless.

Nonetheless, Torino’s number one was helpless to prevent Atalanta from taking the lead in the 26th minute when Davide Zappacosta’s authoritative header rippled the back of the net.

Yet last season’s UEFA Europa League winners saw their lead last only five minutes as Ivan Ilic exquisitely lifted Che Adams’ delicious defence-splitting pass over the top of Carnesecchi to restore parity.

Torino went close to turning the match on its head in added-on time, but a brilliant piece of goalline defending from Isak Hien denied former La Dea player Duvan Zapata another goal against his former employers.

Torino, though, needed just five minutes of the second half to complete the turnaround when Adams netted his first-ever goal for the club by firing home the rebound from Zapata's initial saved effort.

Now in the ascendancy, Paolo Vanoli’s men also appeared to have the footballing gods on their side shortly before the hour mark as Retegui struck the underside of the crossbar before Milinkovic-Savic managed to redirect Mario Pasalic’s header away from danger.

An all-action second 45 showed no signs of letting up, with Adams calling Carnesecchi into action before Atalanta again struck the woodwork, this time via a bullet header from Charles De Ketelaere.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side’s trip ended in even more disappointment as Milinkovic-Savic guessed the right direction deep into second half stoppage time to save Pašalić’s penalty after Lazaro brought down Federico Cassa.

The victory marks only a second three-point haul across the previous 10 head-to-head's for Torino, a result which also maintains their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Meanwhile, Atalanta's will hope to respond immediately, but they will be up against it as they look to overcome the daunting challenge of defending Scudetto winners Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Che Adams (Torino)

Check out the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAtalantaTorinoAdams Che
Related Articles
Champions Inter Milan click into gear to secure Serie A win against Lecce
Napoli host Bologna with Conte already under pressure
The Calcio Comment: Conte's inferno - Napoli and their new coach already butting heads
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Marseille leading against Reims, Atletico and Girona facing off
Updated
New boss Kompany hails Bayern mentality after comeback win at Wolfsburg
Who is Janne Andersson? Meet the trophy-shy Swedish coach in line for Nigeria job
Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz help Arne Slot to maiden Anfield victory with Liverpool
Real Madrid put three past Valladolid to get LaLiga defence up and running
Chelsea's Noni Madueke apologises for social media post after destroying Wolves
Transfer News LIVE: Merino completes Arsenal medical, Napoli agree McTominay deal
Updated
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer vows to play on beyond this season
Bayern come from behind to give Vincent Kompany winning start against Wolfsburg
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Merino completes Arsenal medical, Napoli agree McTominay deal
Football Tracker: Marseille leading against Reims, Atletico and Girona facing off
Novak Djokovic calls for 'clear protocols' in wake of Jannik Sinner doping case
Carlos Alcaraz downplays injury concerns ahead of US Open title bid

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings