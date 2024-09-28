Advertisement
  4. Udinese find late winner against Lecce to move up to second in Serie A

Udinese find late winner against Lecce to move up to second in Serie A

Oier Zarraga of Udinese hits the post with a long range strike
Oier Zarraga of Udinese hits the post with a long range strikeTIMOTHY ROGERSGETTY IMAGES EUROPE/ Getty Images via AFP
Jordan Zemura’s (24) free-kick ensured Udinese edged out Leece with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Bluenergy Stadium, leaving Luca Gotti’s men without a goal in each of their last five Serie A matches on the road.

The entertainment factor had certainly been lacking in recent meetings between the two sides, with only one of the last six matches producing more than two goals. That would become seven after this result, but there were some promising signs of bucking that trend in the opening exchanges here.

Udinese's Christian Kabasele saw his close-range effort saved by Wladimiro Falcone, before Lorenzo Lucca fired wide on the follow-up. Down the other end, Ylber Ramadani’s speculative volley forced a comfortable save by Maduka Okoye, before Patrick Dorgu skewed an attempt wide from a tight angle.

Udinese were gaining some joy down the left-hand side, and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when Christian Kabasele’s header cannoned off the bar before Zemura nodded wide on the follow-up from Jesper Karlstrom’s initial delivery.

Kosta Runjaic's men ended the first half strongly and were denied by the woodwork once again when Oier Zarraga's long-range effort took a hefty deflection off Federico Baschirotto before striking the post. 

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Leece, though, also carried a threat on the break, as Antonino Gallo looked to take matters into his own hands with a left-footed shot from distance which sailed just past the far post to leave the contest finely poised at half-time.

Runjaic freshened up his attack with the introduction of Keinan Davis at the break, and the Englishman almost made an immediate impact when his attempt from inside the box was blocked by Baschirotto from Zemura’s cut-back.

The Zimbabwean had been one of Udinese’s key protagonists going forward, and he opened the scoring as a reward for his endeavour, curling a superb free-kick past a motionless Falcone in the 76th minute.

It was a goal worthy of settling this contest, and probably what the Bianconeri deserved on the balance of play.

The result continues a fine record on home soil for Udinese, who have now won five of their last six competitive games there and sit second in the table, albeit with plenty more games to come this term.

Meanwhile, the Giallorossi failed to add to their measly total of only three league goals this season, which remains the joint-lowest total in Europe’s traditional big-five leagues..

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Check out the match stats here!

Jordan Zemura
Football Tracker: Everton host Newcastle in Premier League as Atalanta lead Genoa
Updated
Brentford beat stubborn Wolves in eight-goal thriller
Arsenal stage stirring second-half comeback to down Southampton as Saka stars
Kovacic bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to edge Fulham in Premier League
Bowen on fire as West Ham trounce lowly Ipswich at home
Union Berlin score first-half double to stun Dortmund and leapfrog them in Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel produce valiant comeback to steal point from reigning champions Leverkusen
Arne Slot happy with record start, but sterner tests await Liverpool
