Vlahovic double sees Juventus beat Sassuolo and keep pressure on Inter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Vlahovic double sees Juventus beat Sassuolo and keep pressure on Inter
Vlahovic double sees Juventus beat Sassuolo and keep pressure on Inter
Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring
Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring
AFP
Federico Chiesa (26) rounded off the scoring, as Juventus stretched their unbeaten run to 17 matches with a 3-0 victory over Sassuolo, as they continue to keep pace with Inter Milan at the Serie A summit in their hunt for a first Scudetto since 2019/20.

After celebrating his 400th game in charge of Juventus last week, number 401 got off to the perfect start for Massimiliano Allegri.

It would perhaps be unfair to suggest Juve dominated from the outset, but they were good value for their early goal which duly arrived when a swift counter resulted in Dusan Vlahovic curling home a sumptuous strike from the edge of the area.

Soon after, a Sassuolo leveller nearly arrived when Armand Laurienté’s rocket from distance forced a smart stop out of Wojciech Szczesny.

The visitors then found out the hard way that missing such chances against the Bianconeri is often costly - and in some style too - as Vlahovic doubled his tally with a Ronaldo-esque free-kick that kissed the underside of the bar on its way into the net on 37’.

Though needing a minor miracle after the break to turn the game around, Sassuolo did at least force Szczesny back into action when he produced a fine save to deny Domenico Berardi, though the fact that was again from distance showed just how they were struggling to break Juventus down.

Naturally, Juventus were unwilling to rest on their laurels, as Timothy Weah spurned an opportunity to rub salt in Sassuolo's wounds. Aside from that, the second half was something of a non-event, with just three shots on target between the two sides somewhat symptomatic of the struggles they faced throughout the evening in a goalscoring sense.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Victory was crucial for the Bianconeri, who wrapped up their victory in the dying moments when Chiesa fired home, as they continue to match Inter stride-for-stride at the Serie A summit.

The situation is much bleaker for Sassuolo, who just two points above the relegation zone, are starting to look increasingly vulnerable, after a 10th defeat in 12 visits to this part of Turin.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

Serie A's top five
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusSassuoloVlahovic Dusan
Related Articles
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Vlahovic scores added-time winner as Juventus come from behind to beat Salernitana
Inter and Juventus battle for winter title as Serie A reaches midway point
Show more
Football
Karim Benzema files defamation complaint against French Interior Minister
FA Cup: Bristol City shock West Ham as Wolves beat Brentford in five-goal thriller
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
Updated
Two quick-fire second-half goals help Mali past South Africa in Group E
Saudi Arabia leave it late to beat Oman in Asian Cup, Thailand down Kyrgyzstan
Updated
There were mistakes but Everton took steps to do the right thing, says Dyche
Last-gasp Namibia stun Tunisia to snatch first-ever Africa Cup of Nations win
Premier League reveal hearing date set for Manchester City's financial rule breach charges
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United want Zirkzee, Real Madrid interested in Branthwaite
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings