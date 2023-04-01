Napoli find form in Super Cup with emphatic win over Fiorentina

Napoli's players celebrate one of their three goals
Napoli's players celebrate one of their three goals
AFP
Aided by a late brace from Alessio Zerbin, Walter Mazzarri’s Napoli side picked up just their second win in six outings across all competitions, as they progressed past Fiorentina with a 3-0 victory in the Supercoppa Italiana semi-final.

With their Serie A form floundering, Napoli hugely welcomed this chance to get some much-needed momentum. And after 22 minutes of honest endeavour, Walter Mazzarri’s side broke the deadlock in this Super Cup semi through Giovanni Simeone, after he broke in behind the Fiorentina backline, before rifling an effort beyond goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

Deputising for the unavailable Victor Osimhen, Simeone’s goal was the first the striker had managed since November, and just his third overall this season.

It had looked as if that opener would be cancelled out just before the break though, when Fiorentina were awarded a penalty kick for a foul on Jonathan Ikone committed by Juan Jesus. Having earned the penalty, Ikone himself stepped up to take it, but could only watch on in horror as his effort blazed over the crossbar.

Handed a fortunate reprieve late in the first period, Napoli looked to put distance between themselves and Fiorentina early in the second, with goalscorer Simeone coming close to doing just that. Bursting in behind La Viola’s backline in similar fashion, this time there would be a covering defender to deny the striker a second goal, with Lucas Martínez Quarta making a vital last-ditch tackle.

In truth, Fiorentina’s response after the missed penalty was somewhat spineless, with the side from Florence failing to properly test Napoli goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

In the end, it would be Napoli who found the all-important second goal, with Alessio Zerbin tapping in at the back post from a well-worked set-piece. The substitute would have to wait less than five minutes to double his tally for the evening, this time finishing confidently from 18 yards to confirm his side’s safe progression into the final.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Giovanni Simeone (Napoli)

Napoli - Fiorentia player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballSuper CupNapoliFiorentina
