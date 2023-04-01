Alfred Schreuder parts ways with Al Ain following reports of joining Al Ittihad

Alfred Schreuder on the bench at Genk
Alfred Schreuder on the bench at Genk
Profimedia
Dutch coach Alfred Schreuder (51) parted ways with UAE club Al Ain on Wednesday after just six months in charge following reports he would be moving to Saudi Arabia.

"An agreement was reached with Dutch coach Schreuder to terminate his contract by mutual consent due to the lack of harmony between the coach and his assistant technical staff with the company’s institutional work system,” Al Ain said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Dutch coach for the efforts he made with the team during his tenure, wishing him success in his next move."

The club indicated that it would announce the new coach "in the coming hours."

There were reports linking Schreuder to Saudi champions Al Ittihad, who have sacked Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo (49) following a run of poor results.

Al Ain are third in the UAE Pro League with 15 points after seven games. They trail leaders Al Wasl by two points.

Football
Urawa's Asian Champions League title defence hit by Pohang defeat
Derby Week: Uruguay hosts the oldest derby outside the British Isles
Desmond Ofei ready for more after journey from professional to Ghana Under-20 coach
Xavi's credit dropping as Barcelona lament shock Champions League defeat to Shakhtar
Supporter handed three-year ban for racist gesture towards Tottenham's Son
Serie A talking points: Motta's exciting Bologna, Lukaku and Raspadori heroics
Matildas switch to match, commercial payments under new Australia pay deal
Haaland's halftime shirt swap with Young Boys skipper raises eyebrows
Haaland poised to break another scoring record, Stones facing long absence
